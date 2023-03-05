Predictably, the second year of the ground effect regulations is starting to show a general compaction of the group, which could hardly be expected in 2022 in the first season of a new technical cycle. Qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix showed limited gaps especially in the chasing group, warning how much the preparation of the set-ups and the development race will be fundamental for defining the hierarchies from race to race. The world champions pick up where they left off, but qualifying indicated which areas the teams will be working on in the coming months, Red Bull included.

Verstappen’s lead over Leclerc and Sainz was two and four tenths of a second respectively, the same one recorded in qualifying in Abu Dhabi. The Ferrari Monegasque gave up on the last attempt, which with the evolution of the track could have brought the gap back to a tenth of a second, already seen after the first attack on the time. Mercedes, on the other hand, stops a little less than those seven tenths from pole position accused in Abu Dhabi, with the handicap of having only had one attempt available in Q3, which could have cost another 1 or 2 tenths. The first qualifications therefore seem to indicate that Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes made equal progress over the flying lap during the winter, while traveling on antipode roads. For example, the world champions have increased the load level and lost their supremacy on the straights, while the Scuderia from Maranello, also thanks to a rediscovered power unit, now has its most precious allies on the straights, much suffered instead by the F1-75 .

The first seven cars on the starting grid are enclosed by as many tenths of a second. Even the mid-group, which now also embraces the bottom of the standings, shows an enormous overall balance, so much so that the cars of the various teams are in no particular order, with the role of the drivers prevailing over the differences between the cars. The result is a competition in which the macroscopic differences disappear and in which even the interpretation of the final result from outside becomes more complex.

The impression is that in 2023 the hierarchies will be extremely sensitive to the characteristics of the tracks and the preparation of the set-up will also play a very important role. The calendar also includes six weekends with the sprint race format, over a quarter of the total events, appointments where the time to refine the set-up will be reduced, given the single free practice session before the parc fermé regime. 2023 will be a year in which, in addition to the quality of the cars, the ease of understanding the cars and finding the optimal balance quickly will also count, penalizing the most “star” single-seaters. In this, Bahrain was of help to all the teams, given that there were five days of testing on the track, tests included, plus the week of analysis in between.

Red Bull compromised, Ferrari fears the race

Net of the front row conquered, Red Bull still had to face some small problems. The RB19 remains a well-balanced car between downforce and drag, but as the Grand Prix approached it began to exhibit a behavior that did not emerge during the tests. The progressive rubberization of the track in fact forced the team to review the balance, which was the subject of studies up until the last possible moment. In fact, in the third free practice session Perez discussed with his engineer the mechanical corrections to be made and the Mexican himself in post-qualifying spoke of a compromise set-up.

Charles Leclerc instead spoke in retrospect of a Ferrari with the potential for pole position. The SF-23 is extremely fast in a straight line, a quality that the Bahrain track does not exalt at its best. Indeed, it is true that the Sakhir circuit has four points where speeds reach 300 km/h, but the numerous hairpin bends lower the average hourly lap below 220 km/h. Upcoming tracks, however, such as Jeddah and Melbourne, have lap averages in excess of 240km/h, which is why the time spent at speeds above 250km/h is considerably longer. In the meantime, however, Ferrari has to adjust the balance of the SF-23, which is not yet optimal, especially when traveling and exiting corners.

One might wonder why the Maranello team didn’t exploit the advantage of 5-7 km/h on the straight to fit more loaded wings, also with a view to protecting tire degradation which remains a source of concern for the race. In fact, in addition to the new wing tested on Friday, the SF-23 also inherited other high-downforce rears from the F1-75. The impression is that the Cavallino is limited in increasing the load level at the rear for fear of overcompensating the overall balance. Vasseur also suggested that the most charged wing could return to Jeddah or Melbourne, tracks that instead require greater efficiency, but which the team principal himself had indicated as the races in which to expect the first updates. The suspicion is that Ferrari is waiting for the first aerodynamic innovations to open up new set-up options, with the hope of being able to increase the overall load while keeping the SF-23 balanced between front and rear.

Waiting for the race

The gap in qualifying between Red Bull and Ferrari has narrowed slightly since the end of 2022, if not remained constant, which is why the real litmus test of the progress made over the winter will be the race pace. Red Bull inherits a great sweetness on the tires from the RB18, exceptionally then managed by the sensitivity of Verstappen. In Ferrari, on the other hand, they expect not to be able to keep up and to suffer a certain degradation but, ignoring the work programs followed in practice, only the Grand Prix will be able to provide the definitive verdict.

In the third free practice session, both Red Bulls were the only ones to run on the harder compound, thus giving up a new train for the race, a decidedly atypical choice. Verstappen’s comment on the white tire was also anything but positive, suggesting a preference for the medium compound. Just the medium tire instead seems to have been rejected by Ferrari, which used a set of it in Q1, with the Reds who will instead focus on the harder compound and on the set of new soft tires saved by Leclerc in Q3.

Aston Martin: Roasted as well as smoked

The AMR23 stops six tenths from pole position, which without Alonso’s double mistake and the attempt less available could have been even less. On the eve we expected an Aston Martin closer to the leading trio than to the center group and so it was. The Silverstone car appears well balanced but suffers a slight delay on the straight, an area in which however giant steps have been taken compared to 2022, when straight-line speed was a major shortcoming. However, the race pace remains unknown, which was one of the greatest advantages of the AMR22. In fact, in his simulations Alonso didn’t manage the tires particularly, instead preferring to push hard to test their degradation limit. Considering the surprises of this start to the season, thinking of Alonso as capable of fighting for the podium is not an unrealistic scenario. One then wonders how much Aston Martin will be able to progress from this initial base. The team was among the most active in development in 2022 and until June 25th it will be able to exploit 40 and 33% more aerodynamic simulation hours than Red Bull and Ferrari.

Mercedes doesn’t go beyond sixth and seventh place, with team members expecting a bigger gap on the race pace, which was instead the strong point of the W14. The Brackley car suffers from balance problems, which tend to fade as temperatures drop, suggesting therefore a tendency to oversteer and a dancing rear end. Not by chance, in the third and final session on Russell’s single-seater a higher load rear wing was evaluated, however remaining on the more unloaded specification. Toto Wolff is increasingly talking about a problem with the car’s DNA, giving credence to the arrival of a new bodywork by mid-season.

The narrow gaps from eighth place down and the great dispersion between the teams herald a headache-inducing race in the rear, dominated by strategy and overtaking. The same Alpine and Haas celebrate one car each in Q3, which is contrasted, however, by another eliminated in Q1. At least on the flying lap, Alpine remains a constant gap from the leading group, but there will be time to understand and take advantage of a car that has been profoundly renewed. Haas instead it confirms its renowned ability to make great leaps in performance during the winter. The next step forward for the American car with Dallara chassis would be to keep pace with the competition with seasonal development, to stay ahead of a more compact center group than ever.