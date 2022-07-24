Red Bull does not seem to be conditioned by the budget cap because the development of the RB18 is constant: Milton Keynes’ team brings news to every race, trying to refine the performance of Adrain Newey’s car.

The technicians headed by Pierre Waché worked in two directions after the Austrian GP lost behind Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari: at the Red Bull Ring there was an abnormal tire wear and the red seemed to have recovered much of the gap from the RB18 in maximum speeds.

In Paul Ricard free practice a lot of time was spent to make comparative tests between the new bottom, the Ferrari-style one with a transverse slot in front of the rear wheels and the only flow diverter outside the entrance to the Venturi channels, and the standard solution which instead had a double conveyor.

In the end the team decided to converge on the two machines with the same solution: old bottom and single bulkhead. For the first time this season an evolution of the RB18 carried in the car was rejected, confirming that in Milton Keynes in Austria they had literally lost the compass of the car’s balance.

At Castellet, a Red Bull also revived the best top speeds (at the speed trap Sergio Perez reached 339.9 km / h ahead of Max Verstappen with 339.8 km / h, while Charles Leclerc did not go over 333.8 km / h), resulting in a lighter aerodynamic configuration than the F1-75.

Christian Horner makes no secret of wanting to put the Ferraris in difficulty on the long straights, trusting that the tire problem has been solved: the French GP will be one of the hottest races in history and the high temperatures risk making the window very narrow. tire operation.

On paper, the red looks much better especially in the driven sections, but Milton Keynes are confident they have good arrows in their bow to make life difficult for the Monegasque pole man.