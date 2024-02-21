Red Bull hid well: the RB20 is simply impressive because Adrian Newey has taken an aerodynamic development path that goes in a new direction, never seen before. Nothing but copying Mercedes ideas! The Milton Keynes technicians have taken the concepts of bellies to extremes.

Adrian Newey designed an aerodynamic duct in front of the radiator mouth which subverts the previous logic of the tray under the air intake. The “genius” almost wanted to close the belly inlet for cooling the radiators (Aston Martin made the same attempt but with a tray that lifts from the bottom) to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the new single-seater.

Red Bull RB20: here's the belly with the shark mouth Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The novelty is that the tray is reversed: the aerodynamic duct which also supports the mirrors in the lower part is very hollow and whoever had the opportunity to take a look at this part of the Red Bull had the impression of seeing its mouth open of a shark. We know how this fish has perfect hydrodynamic shapes and we wouldn't be surprised if Newey was inspired by the sea monster, finding a new concept to bring fresh air to the radiators of the Honda engine.

The image of Giorgio Piola it also shows us another very interesting aspect: the vertical air intake that looked like the mouth of the radiators should actually be the revival of a Ferrari idea introduced last year on the SF-23 by aerodynamic chief Diego Tondi.

The Cavallino's “by pass duct”, evolved this year on the SF-24, transfers the flow from the lower part of the belly to the upper part of the side to improve air filling under the body in the boundary layer area.

On the red the concept is very clear, because there is an outlet which this year is fed by an interesting blowing created with the Halo attack, while it is not clear where the flow goes to vent on the RB20.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The air intake seen inside the bazooka is also intriguing. It feeds the lower part of the bonnet which should expel the hot air from the Honda power unit. Here is another of the mysteries to be clarified and we will keep you updated.