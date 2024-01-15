It's announcement day. After Alpine and Mercedes, who confirmed the presentations of the 2024 cars for February 7 and 14 respectively, Red Bull has also officially announced the date on which the classic pre-season event will be held, with the unveiling of the RB20 livery .

The date chosen by the Milton Keynes team is February 15th, therefore the day following the launch of the W15 and two days after the presentation of the new Ferrari single-seater. It is not known whether Red Bull will reveal its real RB20 car for the 2024 season as in the case of the Maranello team and that of Brackley, or whether it will simply show its updated livery on a show car as has happened in recent seasons, hypothesis more realistic.

In 2022, in fact, the Milton Keynes team had in fact presented the FOM showcar with its classic livery above all to confirm the arrival of the new main sponsor Oracle, while in 2023 an event was held in the United States to announce the partnership with Ford for the regulatory cycle starting in 2026.

Photo by: Red Bull Racing Red Bull Racing RB19

Before the regulatory revolution of 2022, on several occasions Red Bull had actually presented its new single-seater digitally, with the release of a few selected images which, clearly, did not allow us to see all the details before the debut on the track.

Given the precedents and the tendency not to reveal too much, it is logical to think that the real RB20 will only really be visible in the three days of pre-season testing which will be carried out in Sakhir, Bahrain, in the week before the start of the world championship.

The RB20 will have to take up the heavy legacy of the single-seater which last season was able to win 21 Grands Prix out of 22 rounds of the world championship, i.e. the RB19, which was able to rewrite record after record. At the wheel there will once again be the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, who will be chasing his fourth world title which would lead him to equal Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel, another great face of the Red Bull world, who will be joined the confirmed Sergio Perez. In 2024 the Mexican is playing for the seat that he held despite a central part of 2023 in which he was the protagonist of some rather disappointing weekends despite himself.

Ferrari was the first to confirm the launch of the 2024 single-seater for February 13th, which was also followed by announcements from Williams and Sauber for February 5th. Another confirmation was that of Aston Martin, which will unveil Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll's AMR24 on February 13th. Here is the complete calendar of presentations.