Three days of testing left little time for the teams to fully get to know the car and its strengths ahead of the inaugural round in Bahrain. With only twenty-four hours of testing in total, in addition to the one hundred kilometers granted by the filming day, being able to quickly understand the characteristics of the single-seater and finding the right feeling with the single-seater is essential.

From this point of view, Red Bull seemed immediately competitive from Thursday, running consistently and without major problems, except for a small technical problem in the afternoon session of the second day. Formula 1 teams rarely agree on anything, on the contrary, it is often the mask game of testing, where everyone tries to hide by pointing to the rival as the big favourite. But, at the end of these three days of testing, the thing that everyone agreed on is that the Milton Keynes team is preparing to return to Sakhir as the team to beat.

The RB19 has earned the title of “Queen of winter”, so much so that even the team managers themselves unbuttoned that they did not hide their satisfaction with the shape shown by the new car: “There are many aspects that have satisfied us. Obviously we were reliable and on average fast, but it was above all the long runs of Perez and Max that proved to be significantly faster than our opponents”, explained Helmut Marko at the end of the tests before reducing that significantly.

The reference is in particular to the times recorded over the long distance, where from day one the Anglo-Austrian single-seater performed well, showing a limited degradation of the tyres.

An effective car from day one

“I think the three days of testing have been very positive for us. The balance of the car proved to be good straight away and, as a result, it was possible to try a lot of things with the set-up: going hard left and hard right, so to speak. It’s a good thing, because in this way you learn a lot about the car”, explained Verstappen, highlighting how the RB19 immediately showed good balancing characteristics, allowing us to continue with the program without major hitches.

Red Bull also carried out tests on the cooling side, with asymmetrical gills on both sides Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This is an important element because, given the news, it was not obvious. The new tires introduced by Pirelli have changed the balance of the single-seaters: the Italian manufacturer has worked to reduce the chronic understeer in 2022, delivering a more solid and high-performance front tyre, even if this forced the teams to review rear-end management.

At the same time, the work carried out in winter to reduce weight helped contain some critical issues that emerged on the RB18 progenitor, which at the beginning of the season was far too limited for those extra kilos compared to the target set by the regulations. This will also allow you to have more freedom in asset management, being able to play on the distribution of ballast.

Having quickly found a direction to follow made it possible to concentrate in advance on the second part of the programme, the one dedicated to the details of the set-up, as clearly evident from the plan implemented by the team. Multiple runs with a fast lap followed by a passage in the pit lane and a short run of 5/6 laps, spaced out on a regular basis, demonstrating how in those windows of time the engineers were working on set-up adjustments.

Sergio Perez on track with the Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

RB19 convincing above all on the race pace



Although overshadowed, one of the most interesting aspects of the Red Bull home tests concerns the choice of the division of the rounds. With only three days available, there were potentially two approaches: give each driver a full day and halve the rest, or give each driver half a day, so as to guarantee both drivers the opportunity to test the car in the last eight hours of testing.

Red Bull opted for the first option, leaving Verstappen the burden or the honor of bringing the RB19 to its debut after the filming day, with all the set-up and comparison work of the crucial first hours. Observing the program completed by the Milton Keynes team, one element that immediately catches the eye is the fact that the Dutchman did not complete any race simulations, instead concentrating on a very particular plan. On the morning of the first day, after a busy first lap and a passage in the pit lane, the Red Bull driver was back on track for rather short stints, an average of six laps.

The Red Bull program in Bahrain with a constant plan over the three days: Friday morning dedicated to the GP simulation Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

A plan that remained constant throughout the morning session, completed at regular intervals, a sign that during those windows of time in which the car was not on the track, the team was intervening with set-up changes to make comparisons. The interesting aspect is that this working method remained unchanged in the afternoon of the first day as well, with the only difference that the stints lengthened, even reaching 15 laps.

Most of the runs in the afternoon session were completed with an average lap time of around one minute and thirty-six, an indication that the car was probably not particularly loaded in terms of fuel on board. The constant lies in the fact that limited degradation was highlighted in all the stints, especially those carried out under artificial lights with cooler temperatures.

Verstappen first stint on C3 – 5.14 pm (Thursday) Second Verstappen stint on C3 – 6.05 pm (Thursday) 32,837 33.026 in (passage in pit lane) in (passage in pit lane) out (back on track) out (back on track) 35,756 36,202 36.3 35.981 36,239 35.966 36.078 35.959 36,401 35,732 36,511 35,840 36,442 35.795 36,834 35.971 36,854 35.914 36,913 35.854 36.595 36,250 36.494 36,806

The only real race simulation was completed on Friday morning by Sergio Perez, “thrown” directly into the fray after having completed various outings for aerodynamic measurements in the first two hours with flow-viz paint and data collection rakes.

Although a certain degradation is evident on the C3 with a full load of petrol, as expected also given the temperatures close to the lunch break, the subsequent runs were more convincing, in particular the last one on the C1, which shows excellent consumption values.

From an initial low 37, after 22 laps the Mexican managed to stay on a low 38, despite having to deal with traffic in the middle of the stint due to the presence of Esteban Ocon. Clearly the compound used is the hardest of those that Pirelli will make available for next week’s Grand Prix, but the data collected nonetheless seem extremely encouraging.

Positive indications also from the two long stints completed by the reigning world champion before definitively handing over the wheel to his teammate, also in this case late in the evening and on C3 tyres, used to replicate a post-qualifying scenario. As realistic as it may be that in the first laps of the two runs Verstappen maintained a more conservative approach in order not to burn the tyres, for example by not simulating an undercut situation, the times remained very linear, highlighting a negative degradation.

Perez first stint on C3 – 11.47 am (Friday) Second Perez stint on C2 (Friday) Perez third stint on C1 (Friday) 37.14 37.82 37,158 37,662 37,793 37,302 37,771 37,832 37,231 37.897 37.971 37.215 37.976 37,516 37,768 38,287 39.134 37,668 38,542 37,889 37,949 38.79 38.51 37,684 38.973 38,547 37,563 39.051 38,621 37.948 39.192 38,443 37.54 39.207 38.914 37.97 39.488 39.365 (long in turn 10) 37,781 38.977 37,817 (Ocon traffic) 39.833 37,574 38.091 38.031 38.135 38,626 38.181 38,521 38.034

Even on the final day, Red Bull didn’t betray its program, replicating a plan similar to the one the Dutchman had completed at the start of testing but with Perez behind the wheel. Initial hard lap, short passage in the pit lane and stint of about 5/6 laps, also on this occasion with low consumption. Five identical runs always on 36, also making some undercut attempts to observe the reaction and recovery of the covers after the initial push.

The peculiarity is that in the morning the team took the opportunity to carry out further aerodynamic evaluations, running for a long time with the flow-viz paint both on the rear and in the cockpit area, as well as on the halo, evidently to evaluate the turbulence coming out of the cockpit.

Saturday morning work at Red Bull, when aerodynamic measurements were carried out with aero rake and flow-viz Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The final session was dedicated both to long-distance tests, with two stints on the C3, and to a single lap on the C4, where the Guadalajara driver set his best time of the session. Although the absolute times represent a rather vain number in themselves given the many variables involved, the work carried out on the soft compound can still be useful for understanding its behavior even in an unusual scenario. However, before dedicating himself to work on the red band tyre, Perez finished two more long stints, again on the C3, the most versatile compound in the range.

Two runs that once again provided positive indications, especially the second, carried out with temperatures closer to those that will be encountered during the race weekend. From an initial 37.6, the Red Bull driver lapped very consistently, returning to a very similar time at the end of the tenth lap.

Perez first stint on C3 – 4.30 pm (Saturday) Second Perez stint on C3 – 5.05 pm (Saturday) 38.003 37.66 37.851 37,643 37,869 37.59 38.111 37,842 38.154 37.73 38.71 37.885 38.947 37.77 38.9 37.892 38.698 37,706 39.043 37,667

The situation seems to be somewhat reversed compared to last season, when it was expected that Red Bull could come out more especially in the long run, as it actually happened.

The idea is that this year the RB19 can get off to a strong start from the first Grands Prix, but it is well known that the season is long, with deeply heated tracks and temperatures, and as such allow for recoveries and course changes. Verstappen has already explained that Red Bull has several innovations in the pipeline, but even the opponents will not stand by and watch.