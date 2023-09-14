Red Bull in Singapore introduced the maximum load rear wing characterized by a main profile with a rather accentuated spoon and a very long chord mobile flap which shows a rather deep V shape in the central part, so much so that the The DRS control mount has been significantly lowered, while there is a small nolder in the trailing edge.

Red Bull Racing RB19, detail of the new rear wing but high load Photo by: Uncredited

But the most important innovation concerns the support of the mobile flap which is not connected to the side bulkhead but, instead, follows the trend launched by Alpine and which was then followed by other teams who placed a small metal support to support the element which maintains maximum extension, but which on other tracks, where efficiency will count more than load, can be significantly reduced to the full advantage of reducing drag.

The team from Milton Keynes has every intention of continuing Max Verstappen’s sequence of consecutive victories who reached ten in a row in Monza, beating the record that the Dutchman shared with Sebastian Vette.

The RB19 is a single-seater that has the ambition of breaking all records having already achieved 14 successes out of 22 GPs on the calendar.