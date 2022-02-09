Red Bull Racing has unveiled the new title sponsor that will take over from Honda starting from the 2022 season. It is Oracle, a US technology giant.

From now on the Milton Keynes team will be named Oracle Red Bull Racing. Oracle succeeds Infiniti, which was title sponsor from 2013 to 2015, and Aston Martin (2018-2020). Honda, on the other hand, was only added to the team name in the 2021 season.

Oracle joined Red Bull Racing last March. At the time the deal was announced as a multi-year partnership, but now things have changed and the deal has been changed.

Oracle was the sponsor of a flagship team in the America’s Cup, the Team USA of Larry Allison, founder of the company himself. In addition to the most famous event in the world dedicated to sailing boats, Oracle has sponsored for years the Oracle Arena, or the sports palace that in the last decade has hosted the great companies of the NBA franchise, the Golden State Warriors of Stephen Curry, Clay Thompson, Draymond Green and led by former Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs player Steve Kerr.

Red Bull says that over the course of the 2022 season it will be able to make extensive use of Oracle Cloud in its most significant operational areas, including analysis-based racing strategy, optimized engine development, AI-powered pilot training and from machine learning.

The intention is to further increase the simulation power of the team by increasing the simulation speed and expanding both the volume and variety of the data being analyzed.

Red Bull RB18: Oracle decisive in 2021 and in the future. that’s how

Oracle Cloud will also be used by Red Bull Powertrains as it prepares for the 2026 regulations by modeling the combustion chamber of its new power unit.

“Oracle Cloud enabled us to make race day decisions that helped Max Verstappen win the 2021 Drivers’ Championship,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“Discovering and reacting to opportunities quickly is critical to our success on and off the track, and Oracle is an integral part of that effort.”

“Every element of our performance is driven by data analytics. Having Oracle as our title partner demonstrates the confidence we have in their experience and their ability to deliver a true competitive advantage.”

Red Bull intends to expand its fan engagement platform, the Red Bull Racing Paddock, which has already given out 35,000 digital awards. Red Bull Racing Chief Marketing Oliver Hughes said the deal: “It will allow us to further our ambitions for fan engagement, a core tenet of our marketing strategy.”

“We want to take fans with us on our competitive F1 journey, putting them at the center of the racing action. Oracle’s world-class innovation and technology will help us achieve this.”