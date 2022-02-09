Here is the first image of the Red Bull RB18, the second F1 to be shown after the Haas VF-22: Milton Keynes’ single-seater in the new livery that enhances the new title sponsor Oracle, does not show much of Adrian Newey’s project, given that the he actual aerodynamic look will only be discovered on the track during the pre-season tests in Barcelona and, above all, in Bahrain.

The car presented today has nothing to do with the car that Max will use in the 2022 season, because it is nothing more than an updated show car: on the very long bellies you can see the writing of the new title sponsor Oracle, while the Honda logo has left. the place to the HRC one.

Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

It is useless to want to venture the description of a car that if it were true would testify that Adrian Newey’s creative vein has dried up, but since we have great esteem for the English designer, we take this show as good, not considering it the presentation of the RB18, but only the officialization. a livery and a generous sponsor.

F1 could spare itself these shows in respect of its fans: one thing is to show a car and another is to do a bit of “cinema” to satisfy the sponsors, because the car, the real RB18, is not yet ready to be shown.

Mercedes immediately joked with a tweet that says it all …