From Milton Keynes they let it filter that the Red Bull RB18, at least in the simulator, has already reached the performance of the world champion car with Max Verstappen.

Obviously these advances have fueled the rumors that Adrian Newey has studied an extreme ground effect machine, causing agitation to the opponents who await the birth of this F1 with great curiosity.

The technicians of the world championship team developed the RB16B until the end of last season and there are many who hope for a delay in the new car: Red Bull, in fact, has made official the initials of F1 2022 with a tweet, but has not defined the day. of the presentation, while the other top teams have already fixed the fall of the veils.

How come? There could be a logical answer: Red Bull would not have passed the earlier crash test for chassis homologation.

At Cranfield, where the British teams converge for dynamic tests, Red Bull would have registered a failure in the front of the car that would force Milton Keynes’s team to review the ability to absorb energy from the nose and the chassis in the front.

The news does not seem to have worried the technicians about the validity of the project, but it certainly has an… impact on the timing of the RB18 resolution which is longer than the initial plans.

In Red Bull’s working philosophy it is not the first time that the front crash has been failed.

The reason is very simple: Newey prefers to decide on an extreme car, perhaps adding a carbon skin to overcome the stringent FIA rules in compliance with safety regulations, but without upsetting a very ambitious project.

The advances speak of a “long” car in the rear, to have the maximum surface in the side pontoons that must generate the ground effect, but rather “short” in front. With the F1 2022 there is no need to keep the front axle tires away from the mouth of the bellies, because bargeboarding and turning vanes are prohibited and the air disturbed by the rotation of the wheel ends up in the Venturi tunnel where the flow is “Cleaned up” by the suction.

We would not be surprised, therefore, if the RB18 were to be a single-seater with a wheelbase slightly less than the maximum size of 3,600 mm set by the FIA, expressing an aerodynamic concept with rather short bellies, different from the majority of the others that will go in the direction of a more F1. similar to the show car designed by Pat Symonds aerodynamics …