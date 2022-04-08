Red Bull is working hard in an attempt to reduce the weight of the RB18: already in Jeddah the Milton Keynes team had stripped some parts of the bodywork and wing tips to remove a few grams of paint, waiting for Imola to make its debut. new package thanks to which Adrian Newey’s car should approach the limit of 798 kg set by the FIA as a minimum value.
The new bulkhead of the more twisted wing of the Red Bull RB18
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A new front wing appeared in the morning on Sergio Perez’s car which was then also adopted by Max Verstappen: the interventions did not look so much at the flaps, but at the side bulkhead which is now more trapezoidal in shape and slightly cambered towards the outside . It also adopts the external flap which is no longer arched, but shows an S-shape that had already been observed on other cars.
The Mexican driver in the first free practice session of the Australian GP also caused the session to be interrupted for a few minutes due to the pause of the rear left brake duct that flew away from the RB18 ending up on the track in trajectory.
