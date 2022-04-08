Red Bull is working hard in an attempt to reduce the weight of the RB18: already in Jeddah the Milton Keynes team had stripped some parts of the bodywork and wing tips to remove a few grams of paint, waiting for Imola to make its debut. new package thanks to which Adrian Newey’s car should approach the limit of 798 kg set by the FIA ​​as a minimum value.

The new bulkhead of the more twisted wing of the Red Bull RB18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A new front wing appeared in the morning on Sergio Perez’s car which was then also adopted by Max Verstappen: the interventions did not look so much at the flaps, but at the side bulkhead which is now more trapezoidal in shape and slightly cambered towards the outside . It also adopts the external flap which is no longer arched, but shows an S-shape that had already been observed on other cars.

The Mexican driver in the first free practice session of the Australian GP also caused the session to be interrupted for a few minutes due to the pause of the rear left brake duct that flew away from the RB18 ending up on the track in trajectory.