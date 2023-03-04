Manama, Bahrain.- In Red Bull Racing They look ahead to the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season. Christian Hornerhead of the Austrian team where the Mexican, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perezconfirmed that there are negotiations with the historical company, McLarentowards 2026.

The talk took place after the visit of the Executive Director of British hot rods, Zak Brown, to his factory Milton Keynes. The team of the bulls will become a motorcyclist by 2026 that a possible alliance is not far away since it is inevitable not to sit down with some clients towards the new era of power units.

“With Zak (Brown) I thought we were going to eat. Now, as we are suppliers of power units by 2026, it is inevitable that we will have negotiations with possible client teams in the future. It’s only natural that we talk about potential alliances,” he said at a press conference.

It should be noted that the negotiations between the expilots of the Formula 1 It happens months after learning about the letter that Zak Brown sent to the International Automobile Federation (FIA) accusing Red Bull Racing to exceed the budget limit in 2021.

This situation could have had consequences in the last campaign, both in the points achieved in constructors and in the drivers’ competition that he won. max verstappen, but since there was no such sanction, it seems that both ironed out rough edges to try to ally themselves within three years.