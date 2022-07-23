The image of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the end of qualifying held today on the Paul Ricard circuit said a lot. After having parked the cars respectively in front of the signs reserved for the second and third classified, the two talked to each other, mimicking the behavior of the car with their arms.

Perez’s ‘body language’, the most striking one, made it clear that the rear of his RB18 was not as stuck to the asphalt as he would have liked. In the end, the least disappointed between the two was certainly the Mexican, who with a final thrust led to a top-3 on which few would have been willing to bet before qualifying.

Perez explains his difficulties to Verstappen after qualifying for the French GP Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As the sun began to set on Paul Ricard, Red Bull sent messages of considerable confidence ahead of tomorrow’s 53 laps.

“Ferrari confirmed a certain advantage today – explained Christian Horner – but they are running with more downforce than us. In the end we still have two cars in the first three positions, and we could evaluate more strategies being two against one ”.

“The decisive factor will be to make the front tires survive – he continued – we did a good job last night on the simulator to bring improvements for the race. If we are close to Charles with our overspeed (the reference is to the lower aerodynamic load), overtaking will be possible ”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Before the Mistral chicane, the speed difference between Verstappen and Leclerc was confirmed to be around 6 km / h, and the plus guaranteed by the DRS should obviously be added, but without the use of the mobile wing, the gap would not be anyway enough to be right about Ferrari.

The optimism of the Red Bull house is also confirmed by Verstappen, who admits to having worked by giving priority to managing the race.

“We look very fast again on the straights, which is a nice advantage – explained Max – but it will be crucial to make the tires survive, and I don’t think we can push as hard in the corners as we did today.”

The Red Bull wall will be able to diversify the race strategy with the two drivers to attack Leclerc Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The scenario that Verstappen describes is a race that will see all the riders in tire management, especially in the third sector, what has so far been the stretch in which Ferrari has had the upper hand, and if this is confirmed the Dutchman believes he can remain attacked. to Leclerc and then take advantage of his greater speed on the forehand.

Max confirmed that today in qualifying the ‘grip’ of the rear tires was not ideal, especially in Q3, when everything was pushed to the extreme, but he motivated everything with a mix of temperatures and asphalt that did not marry well with the single-seater or with his driving style. “But I think that overall being second is a good result that does not affect anything in view of tomorrow – he concluded – I hope that the maximum speed can help us a little more than a qualifying lap, grip at low speeds compared to it improved yesterday, understeer has almost disappeared ”.

On the eve of the race we have rarely seen such a complex picture this year. The figure that appears clearer is that relating to the grip of the front tires, and in Red Bull they are convinced that it could be the weak point of Ferrari.

But it is a hypothesis that will not be confirmed before tomorrow’s 53 laps, and although in the Red Bull garage they are convinced that they have made the correct choices, it is easy to predict that after the first laps of the race the attention of the engineers will be concentrated more on Leclerc’s tires and on Max’s and Perez’s.