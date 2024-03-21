Red Bull is not satisfied with maintaining its dominance in F1: the RB20 achieved two doubles in the opening races of the season with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, revealing a technical superiority that will not be easy to overcome in the short term, but the Milton Keynes team does not it misses the opportunity to exaggerate the situations that can occur during a Grand Prix and prevent any problems during the race.

The mechanics on Checo Perez's RB20 #11 used in the pit stop tests in the Melbourne pit lane mounted a wheel without a tyre: first without the front tire and then without the rear, as if the driver had suffered a puncture and the tire was detached from the circle.

Pit stop of the Red Bull RB20: they simulated the arrival in the pit lane with a puncture Picture of: Giorgio Piola

The Red Bull guys, in fact, did not limit themselves to changing the nose while the pit stop was in progress, as is now the practice for all teams, but they added a variant that makes the replacement operation even more complicated. of the tires especially when the lift intervenes to lift the machine which may not be balanced without a supporting cover.

Christian Horner's staff does not leave to chance even the most insignificant details that could have an effect on the final result…