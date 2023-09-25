Yet another chapter of the saga that is leading Sergio Perez into oblivion of a season that began well but continued in the worst way was staged in Suzuka.

The Mexican Red Bull Racing driver, after having suffered a huge gap in qualifying (we’re talking about 773 thousandths. Or, if you prefer, over 7 tenths in a lap that lasts just under a minute and a half), repeated himself – but for worse – during the race.

At the start Sergio ended up coming into contact with Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and, a few laps later, he rammed Kevin Magnussen’s Haas F1, thus receiving a 5 second penalty for being found guilty of the contact which ruined the race at the start. Danish.

Due to the two impacts, the RB19 number 11 appeared undriveable and Perez was called back to the pits to retire, but without serving the penalty imposed by the race stewards. For this reason the team then let him return to the track later, so as to avoid having to serve the penalty at Losail, in two weeks.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 withdraws from the race Photo by: Mark Sutton

At the end of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, Christian Horner explained one of the reasons why Perez went into further trouble on the Suzuka track. What puts him in difficulty are the fast corners, and Suzuka is a track that has several of them, especially in the first part.

“Suzuka is a track on which you need to have great confidence with the rider to do well and Sergio is suffering especially in the high-speed corners, if I have to make a comparison with Max.”

“You could ask Max about the confidence he has, the speed with which he can enter the corners in the fast ones. It was really impressive.”

Horner doesn’t appear to be worried at the moment. It is reasonable to think that rival teams could be more competitive in 2024 and Perez will still be Red Bull’s second driver next to Verstappen, but the team has faith in the Mexican. Perhaps, however, this trust is more of a facade than real, with the aim of taking pressure off Perez.

“Sergio is still second in the Drivers’ World Championship and I believe that up to now he has finished second, behind Max, six times. So if he hadn’t been there, Sergio would have won another six races in addition to the 2 he took home this year.”

“Max is absolutely at the top. He is the best driver in Formula 1 at the moment and I think everything has to come together to be at the top: car, driver, team. Everything in total harmony”, concluded Horner.