Sergio Perez is a coincidence, but the matter does not arouse any interest in Verstappen. Commenting on his teammate’s third difficult Saturday, once again out of Q3, Max answered clearly and telegraphically: “If I hadn’t been here today, obviously the balance sheet for the team would have been very different. We can also see it like this”.

Verstappen expressed clearly, and with microphones turned on, an opinion that in the paddock is shared (away from the cameras) by many insiders. With two ‘Perez’ Red Bull would be judged very differently today.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, receives the Pirelli award for pole position from Jean Alesi Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“What if I was in my partner’s situation? Obviously I wouldn’t be happy – continued Max – but it’s not a matter that concerns me, I’m concentrated on my work, and all my energies are focused on this aspect. The rest is not my problem.”

Red Bull travels at two speeds, and it’s understandable that in a moment like the one Verstappen is going through, he doesn’t pay much attention to what’s happening in the other half of the garage.

The problem lies above all with Sergio Perez, who will start from twelfth position at the start of the Canadian Grand Prix today. This time Checo was betrayed by the track-position, i.e. the starting position of the Q2 session, a session that he started with intermediate tires to protect himself from surprises with a timed first lap.

“When it became clear that the track was for slicks, I was half a lap behind the ideal moment to pit – commented Perez – when I switched to dry tires it took a while to get them up to temperature and, when I did it, the rain came back”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Perez confirmed that he shared the team’s strategy: “We made the decision together and we were wrong. But it was literally a gamble linked to the track conditions and sadly we weren’t lucky. There was definitely a lot more potential in the car, but we didn’t lap when we could have. I’m certainly not happy, I’m not going through a great moment, but if the circumstances had been more favourable, we wouldn’t be here talking about this. Now I can only think about how to make up ground in the race.”