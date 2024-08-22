Red Bull maintains the two souls of the RB20. At Zandvoort, the world champion team decided to return to the aerodynamic configuration of the engine cover without the “bazooka”, choosing the bodywork that only Max Verstappen had used in the Hungarian GP.

In Holland, however, both cars from Milton Keynes have been prepared in the more downforce version, so confirmed Sergio Perez will also have the opportunity to take control of this version of the RB20, since only one supply was ready in Budapest, as it was a package that had initially been scheduled for a debut in the Netherlands.

As you may remember, at Spa-Francorchamps, for the Belgian GP that preceded the summer break, Red Bull had chosen the “bazooka”, giving the impression that the… novelty would be parked. Evidently this is not the case…

Pierre Waché, Red Bull technical director, on the other hand, believes in the cooling solution that has been prepared for slower tracks that require more downforce, so it will be interesting to see which solutions the RB20 will take to the track with in the first free practice session tomorrow, given that in the last two races the Milton Keynes team has done a lot of experiments with front wings, noses and bottoms.

Red Bull RB20: comparison between the two front wings. They are identical except for the flap height adjuster Photo by: George Piola

In the Zandvoort box there are both front wings used in Belgium: they are identical in every way, except for the different location of the flap adjustment control. One is located almost near the nose (Perez wing) and the other on the opposite side, that is, near the side bulkhead (Verstappen wing). Evidently the two solutions allow different deformations for the bending of the wing.

Max Verstappen has a 78-point advantage over Lando Norris, so the orange driver can approach his home race with a certain amount of peace of mind, even if he is aware of the fact that he hasn’t been on the top step of the podium for four GPs. In the three previous editions of the Dutch race, Max has always won with his… arm out: “Now we are all much closer. If the conditions are right I will try to win, otherwise I will try to collect the maximum possible. We are trying to improve the car. The hope is to find a better balance of the car from here…”.

Christian Horner’s team, however, seemed rather annoyed by rumours that the RB20 had dominated the start of the season with an asymmetric rear braking system, capable of simulating rear-wheel steering. The device was never fitted to Adrian Newey’s car and the FIA ​​has confirmed that no-one has used a device that is banned by the regulations.