Seventh pole of the season, twentieth in his career, front row entirely monopolized by Red Bull with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix gave the public a snapshot of the current values ​​in the field with the reference single-seater RB18, especially in the hands of the two-time world champion.

For Verstappen, however, the last qualifying of the year didn’t go completely smoothly. In Q2, the Dutchman complained of a sudden lack of rear grip which forced him to end the session with the fourth best time.

Then, in Q3, a sudden electrical problem forced the team to restart all the systems, thus preventing Max from taking to the track with Perez to immediately provide his teammate with the slipstream.

“It was a qualifying with ups and downs,” said Verstappen. “We got off to a pretty good start, but we messed up a bit in Q2. I don’t know why but I couldn’t find the grip in the various sectors. In Q3 everything went back to normal if we exclude one towards the end when everything shut down and we were forced to restart all the systems”.

“Eventually the last attempt was pretty good. I’m also happy with the fact that both cars are on the front row because we want to win the race, but we also want Checo to finish second in the championship.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

After the controversy that emerged in the final race in Brazil, when Max refused to respect the team orders by overtaking Perez, an apparent serenity seemed to have returned today at Red Bull.

Verstappen, on the occasion of the last attempt, admitted that he had provided the slipstream for Perez even if the distance between the two cars gave rise to some doubts in more than one observer…

“At the beginning of the weekend we gave Checo the opportunity to choose whether to ride in clean air or with slipstream and he chose the second option. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to provide him with the slipstream in the first attempt due to car problems, but I succeeded in the second”.

Perez seemed satisfied for the second half, above all for having managed to keep his direct rival in the standings behind him Charles Leclerc., and wanted to publicly thank Verstappen and the team for the help provided, thus sweeping away the post-Brazil waste .

“Max has done a great job for me too. We worked together as a team. We were very strong and we look to tomorrow with optimism, which is the day that really counts”.

“He had a small problem on the first go, but on the second go everything worked pretty well and it was a good help from both him and the team.