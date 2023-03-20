Credit must be given to the drivers who warned everyone after the Bahrain Grand Prix. The message on the night in Sakhir from Hamilton, Russell, Alonso and the Ferrari tandem was crystal clear: “Today Red Bull didn’t show its full potential, it has more than one second per lap over everyone else”.

Jeddah clarified his ideas, and that second (and more) announced in Bahrain by those on the track, we saw everything. The dynamics of the race led Perez and Verstappen to have to give their all, ‘Checo’ to escape and Max to catch up on the only obstacle that separated him from his second victory of the season.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB19, second after starting from 15th on the grid Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

And that maximum was one second per lap on the Aston Martin and even more on the rest of the field. After the safety car period, the race resumed on lap 20 with a compact group, ten laps later Perez already had twelve seconds on Alonso, the margin increasing to twenty seconds on lap 40.

Worse for Mercedes, and even more so for Ferrari, who saw the gap rise to thirty-one seconds in 20 laps. A blow for all opponents, with the exception of only Alonso, for now happy (along with Aston Martin) to have conquered the role of ‘first of the others’.

The competition can only hope for unexpected events in the race, because Verstappen demonstrated that a stop in qualifying is not enough to pull him off the podium. The world champion was expected to make a comeback downhill, and when the safety car reset the gaps on the eighteenth lap of the race, everything seemed set in the best possible way for his second victory of the season.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, celebrates victory in the Saudi Arabian GP Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

But here, surprisingly, ‘Checo’ took the lead, completing thirty laps at… Verstappen, i.e. very fast and constant times, some risks but always calculated. After getting rid of Russell and Alonso, Max passed within six seconds of Perez, but no matter how hard he pushed, the margin from his teammate never fell below four seconds.

Verstappen pushed, Perez responded, and it went on like this until the team asked the two (over and over again) to slow down, also due to unusual noises in the rear felt by Max.

A lively radio exchange began, as neither driver trusted their adversary, but in the end common sense prevailed. Verstappen, however, is always Verstappen. Behind the more accommodating facade that has taken shape in the last two years there is always the undisciplined (polite term) seen in the early years, which emerged forcefully in the last lap of the race when he decided to make him the fastest lap. A point that allows him to leave Jeddah while maintaining the lead in the general classification.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, celebrates his fifth career victory on the podium Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Today was undoubtedly Checo’s best Grand Prix,” commented Horner, as happy as on few other occasions.

“The team did an extraordinary job – he added – and the RB19 allowed us the best start to the season we’ve ever had. It had never happened to us to start the championship with maximum points after two races, I don’t think we could have ever dreamed that such a result could become reality”.

Horner spoke of challenges, of concentration, of a long world championship in which the team will not be able to afford a drop in tension. But today, at the end of the Jeddah weekend, the only real challenges awaiting Red Bull are the reliability of the single-seaters and the management of relations in the garage. A dream agenda…