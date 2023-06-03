Not just Mercedes and Ferrari. Also in Barcelona Red Bull it brings updates, albeit not of the same magnitude as its rivals. It could not be otherwise for a car apparently free from flaws, which does not need revolutions and can continue to evolve continuously. From Milton Keynes came a new fund, minimally modified. The most important novelty, however, is the diffuser, where for once it was Red Bull that drew inspiration from its rivals.

Fund updated

The change to the bottom of the RB19 is minimal. The Red Bull is in fact a car that does not suffer particularly from porpoising and enjoys low sensitivity to variations in height from the ground, thanks also to a highly stable suspension unit. For this reason the modifications are not aimed at improving the aerodynamic stability of the bottom, but simply at find additional downforce. To achieve this, Milton Keynes retouched the outer edge, introducing a small vortex generator. However, it is not excluded that other novelties are hidden in the non-visible area.

New diffuser

The most important update on the Red Bull Barcelona is the rear diffuser. The external perimeter is now much more squared, less rounded than the geometries used throughout last season up to the last Monaco Grand Prix. In this in Milton Keynes they took inspiration from Ferrari, which already with the F1-75 was the only car to adopt similar geometry. Red Bull therefore wanted to make an important change to the process of expanding the flows outwards, finding new aerodynamic load.

It should be underlined that at the beginning of the year the RB19 suffered from a tendency to understeer, complained above all by Max Verstappen. From Melbourne onwards the car was fitted with a new, more heavily loaded front wing, rebalancing the aerodynamic balance. In Milton Keynes they were thus able to go back to pushing at the rear, churning out new solutions to add more downforce to the rear. It’s a Red Bull that no longer seems to fear understeeralso considering that the maximum load rear wing from Monaco was brought to Barcelona.