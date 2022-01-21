Mercedes and Red Bull have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Ben Hodgkinson, an engineer with Mercedes since 2001 and hired by Red Bull last spring.

The mediation between the parties has led to a compromise that will allow Hodgkinson to be able to start his business in the new Red Bull Powertrain department starting next May.

The contract included a year and a half gardening, a period that would not allow the forty-six year old British engineer to be able to start the new business before next autumn.

“Mercedes F1 and Red Bull F1 today reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Ben Hodgkinson – explained Mercedes – and under the agreed terms, Ben, who joined Mercedes in August 2001, will be free to join Red Bull. Powertrains starting May 24, 2022 “.

Last April, the announcement of Hodgkinson’s hiring confirmed the rumors relating to Red Bull’s intention to structure a powertrain program at the Milton Keynes headquarters, a decision taken after the stop announced by Honda.

Mercedes had made no secret of its disappointment, and Toto Wolff himself had publicly stated that he considered Hodgkinson’s decision to leave the team a real betrayal.

The Star also became aware of other negotiations (later materialized in transfers) with personnel from the Mercedes power unit department, contacted by Hodgkinson himself to follow him in the team change.

Nine months later, a soothing message arrives, which puts an end to one of the thorniest issues that held court in 2021 in the confrontation between Mercedes and Red Bull.