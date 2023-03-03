After signing a three-year deal for the supply of the Power Unit, McLaren has been a Mercedes customer since 2021. An agreement that came after the turbulent divorce from Honda at the end of 2017 and the three-year relationship with Renault from 2018 to 2020.

But, ahead of new Power Unit regulations of 2026, where expensive MGU-H technology will be eliminated while still increasing the electrical input by up to 50%, Brown visited the newly formed Red Bull Powertrains headquarters in Milton Keynes to the first exploratory talks aimed at probing a potential partnership.

Both Red Bull and McLaren have said this type of meeting is normal, but Brown’s trip earlier this month follows speculation that his Woking-based team may also be considering a possible partnership with Honda should the Japanese company pledged to return to F1.

On reports of Brown’s visit in recent weeks, Horner replied during the team press conference, “I thought he was coming to lunch!”

“As a power unit builder for 2026, it is inevitable that we will discuss potential engine deliveries. Of course we will be talking to potential customers.”

However, McLaren’s new team principal, Andrea Stella, reaffirmed his commitment to current supplier Mercedes, nonetheless saying exploratory talks with other manufacturers shouldn’t come as a surprise: “We have a strong partnership with HPP. [Mercedes]”.

“At the same time, it’s obvious that looking into the future you want to understand what’s available. It’s natural. It shouldn’t come as a surprise.”

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, in a Press Conference Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

On the occasion of the launch of the MCL60 at the McLaren Technology Centre, Brown explained that he and Stella are working to discuss a possible future agreement for the supply of engines: “We are very satisfied with Mercedes”.

“We have some time to decide what to do in 2026… It is something that Andrea and I are slowly reviewing. We are in no hurry and we are very happy with Mercedes”.

“So, we’ll see how that plays out over the next year or so before making a decision.”

Horner: “there is no money” to supply other teams

Horner added that Red Bull Powertrains – which has gotten heavy investment through a partnership with Ford – would struggle to turn a profit just by ramping up its supply chain.

Speaking about the potential to expand beyond the current deal with sister team Red Bull AlphaTauri, Horner explained: “Obviously we are budget constrained.

“This helps us contain and control costs. Supply costs are dictated. From what we see now, there is no money to supply customer teams. It is not a profitable business.”