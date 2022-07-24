At the beginning of the season, a first and evident transformation of Verstappen into the world champion version immediately became clear. Max does not celebrate the stage successes that much, apart from the most suffered and fought ones, and today in France he respected his new protocol.

A hug to his engineer and Helmut Marko, and here we are at the obligatory stages, then a cautious celebration. The world champion Max Verstappen thinks in the long run, about the final goal of a season that he started as a ‘title-contender’ and that he branded even more than expected before the summer break.

The Red Bull team celebrates victory at the French GP Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

After twelve races Max has reached seven wins, and can aim for Budapest with a good sixty-three points ahead of Charles Leclerc.

“But in Hungary I expect a very competitive Ferrari”, Verstappen tried to say, in an attempt to keep alive a world confrontation that has taken a clear direction in his favor. Whatever happens Max will come to Zandvoort as a world leader, because now the advantage in his favor is of this magnitude.

Still, Paul Ricard’s didn’t seem to be his Sunday. The initial assault on Leclerc was unsuccessful, and Max’s run appeared to be directed on the double stop after anticipating his first pit stop on lap sixteen.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, takes victory at Paul Ricard for the second time in a row Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Then the Ferrari number 16 accident completely changed the scenario. Without the number one opponent on the track, Verstappen entered management mode, managing to reach the checkered flag without more stops, having to control Hamilton’s Mercedes in second position without much trouble. “If the race pace had been more sustained, it would not have been possible to make the hard bikes last so long, although obviously we would have tried,” admitted the Dutchman.

Everything has become too simple, but both Verstappen and Red Bull are aware that the points earned today in France are a blow that risks being decisive for the continuation of the season.

“Obviously the advantage we have is excellent – confirmed Max – but it is probably even greater than what it should have been considering the performance of the two cars”.

Thanks to a very efficient team, but also to Verstappen himself, flawless in this first half of the season.

Christian Horner, who appeared invigorated by today’s result, wanted to praise the team’s work, stressing that it was the last to shift his energies to the 2022 car due to the duel with Mercedes last season.

Victory always proves the winners right, but it was not a weekend of the simplest for Red Bull, which began with the dubious feedback on the technical innovations brought to Paul Ricard. Over the course of a season it can be there, or perhaps (as someone in the paddock claims) we will review what apparently ‘rejected’ at Paul Ricard on other tracks with different layouts.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A discordant note of the weekend, without appeals, was the performance with Perez. Checo has never been in Verstappen’s performance window, approaching his teammate only in the Q3 session on Saturday afternoon.

In the race the gap seen in the simulations returned, an important margin but which would have guaranteed Perez a place on the podium. Then came the final mocking oversight (in the restart phase after a period of VSC) which cost him the third position in favor of George Russell. Checo had a reaction of pride, but by now it was too late. Curiously, the times he achieved immediately after being passed by Mercedes were much faster than those obtained in the ‘defender’ version, but they were not enough. For Perez a weekend to forget, if it weren’t for the twelve points gnawed at Leclerc in the general classification.