Max Verstappen’s stage race continues. There are nineteen opponents on the track, but the championship leader seems to be in a category all of his own, in which he knows that if everything goes as it should, there won’t be any surprises.

Red Bull is well aware of its form, and today in Spielberg it didn’t hesitate even when the virtual safety car went off. All direct rivals took the opportunity to make their first pit stop, the two Red Bulls remained on track.

“Tyre degradation was low,” explained Christian Horner, but it was only low for the two RB19s. “We knew we would lose some positions on the track – added Horner – but everything was under control, it was easy to recover them”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

In the post-race press conference Horner was asked a question about a scenario that is starting to take shape: if you don’t win all the races on the calendar, will there be a pinch of disappointment?

“This is our best streak of results of the season and equaled what we achieved with Sebastian Vettel in 2013 with nine consecutive in a season. We want to keep pushing for as long as possible, but if you ask me how long that will last, well, only time will tell.” Verstappen extended his lead over Perez to 81 points, 100 over Alonso.

In front of more than one hundred thousand supporters who have transformed the Red Bull Ring into an ‘orange’ cult place, Max was on the hunt for something special, but with the superiority seen in these times it’s not exactly simple. The opportunity arrived with three laps remaining in the Grand Prix. When he learned that he didn’t have the fastest lap of the race (in Perez’s hands) Verstappen asked his engineer to be able to mount a set of fresh tires to make him even the last point up for grabs.

Gianpiero Lambiase immediately replied via radio that it was not the case, given that his margin on Leclerc was twenty-three seconds, or two more than the estimated time for a pit stop. It seemed like a closed matter, but shortly after the Red Bull number 1 entered the pit lane. Everything went well, Verstappen got back on track with a two second margin over Leclerc and finished the record lap under the checkered flag.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

It was necessary? No other team would have indulged in its driver, because in fact Red Bull accepted to run the risk of throwing away a sensational victory. However, it is an episode that says a lot about the weight that Verstappen has within the team today, and on the other hand, everyone within the team is also aware that without Max we would be describing a different season.

After the race, in a scenario where you can’t lie (location for physiological needs) Helmut Marko explained that it was a choice motivated by the fear that Max would try to get the fastest lap anyway, and with used tires the risks he could run into in a mistake they would have been greater.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen (and Red Bull) allowed themselves a dose of adrenaline, which is perhaps the only one absent in a season where everything seems to go as widely expected.

“Max is now the team principal,” commented an insider on Spielberg’s evening, trying to put something that simply shines on its own in a bad light. These are words of frustration from those who don’t have Max. Horner and Marko are seasoned professionals who have lived in motorsport for decades, and are not known for bowing their heads to their drivers’ demands. If today they are willing to give their top driver something special, it is because they know what they get in return. And no one knows better than them what it is.