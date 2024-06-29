On the fourth lap of the sprint race, Lando Norris thought that yes, it could be done, his overtaking on turn ‘3’ was a mix of technique and aggression. Norris’s wonderful thought was as intense as it was very short, the space of five hundred meters, then Max Verstappen put everything back in place, offering on turn ‘4’ a perfect replica of the overtaking suffered shortly before. But the hardest blow of the day had not yet arrived.

Before the qualifying session that defined the starting grid for tomorrow’s Grand Prix, there were more than one insider convinced that the results of the session were not so obvious. After all, Verstappen and Norris had finished the sprint qualifying separated by 93 thousandths.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

An hour later, confirmation arrived that the two drivers who will compete for victory will still be them, namely Max and Lando, but surprisingly the gap between the two (still in favour of Verstappen) has risen to over 4 tenths.

What happened? Could it be linked to the increase in temperature? It is not so. The reason is not to be found in the qualifying sessions held today, but rather in yesterday’s session. It did not go unnoticed that today Verstappen was among the first to exit the pits with the second set of softs available in Q3, unlike what happened in yesterday’s SQ3, when Max was in the large group that waited for the last second before to exit the pits. The limited time available did not allow Verstappen to follow the usual tire warm-up procedure, but everything took a back seat to the conquest of pole position.

It took today’s qualifying to understand that in his fastest lap in sprint qualifying Verstappen had left tenths on the road, and in this light the words spoken yesterday by Helmut Marko, very critical of the pit lane exit time, take on another meaning: “They are all there waiting because they believe the track will improve by half a thousandth, but then you end up paying a higher price in the management of the lap, but apparently it’s like herd instinct”. Today the team changed strategy, sending Max out on track with four minutes to go.