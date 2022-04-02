Red Bull has never been in a hurry to make decisions about its drivers. Verstappen’s record renewal was an anomaly for many different reasons, but Max is one of the very few fixed points in the team’s future.

Sergio Perez has a contract that will expire at the end of this season, and as usual Helmut Marko will evaluate the choices to be made in the future, outlining the scenario that will take place in the summer. Last year the renewal of the Mexican was announced on August 27, a strategic choice to be able to count on Checo’s support in the world sprint between Verstappen and Hamilton.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing talks to Helmut Marko, consultant for the Red Bull Racing team Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

This year everything is still open, but Pierre Gasly’s candidacy seems to be stronger. Speaking of the future of the French rider, Marko has changed his line compared to twelve months ago, leaving interesting possibilities open.

“At the moment we have a contract with Checo – he explained – and we have the possibility of being able to evaluate both him and Pierre for half the season. The contract with will expire at the end of 2023, and we know that if we expire without the possibility of offering him a return to Red Bull, we will most likely lose it. We don’t want that to happen ”.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: AlphaTauri

It will be a subtle game of balance. On the one hand, Perez is guaranteeing the team an excellent partnership with Verstappen, but it is also true that last year Checo was unable to do for Red Bull what Bottas guaranteed to Mercedes, resulting in the award of the Constructors’ title. Much will depend on the course of the 2022 season.

Verstappen added value to convince Porsche

Still on the subject of drivers, one of the voices in the paddock following the renewal of Verstappen until the end of the 2028 season reported an interesting scenario, which Marko did not deny.

Red Bull will independently manage the Honda power unit until 2025, but the maneuvers in view of the technical cycle that will begin in 2026 are already underway.

Marko complied with all of Verstappen’s requests to secure the Dutchman’s services for six years, a time window that allows the presence of the reference Formula 1 driver to be weighed on the negotiating table with the engineers.

Jeddah winner Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing celebrates with Helmut Marko Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

All of this is summed up in the added value that Marko wants to offer Porsche (the first candidate to equip Milton Keynes’ single-seaters) in the hope of convincing the German manufacturer to embrace the Red Bull cause.

“Max is clearly an important figure in this whole game of chess – confirmed Marko – arguing that his presence could be the subject of considerations by an engine manufacturer is not absurd. It was very important to be able to say to a potential partner: ‘look, we have the fastest rider available’. I add that when you have a guy like that in the team, it is an incentive for all members not to change teams ”.