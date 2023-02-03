Red Bull presented its 2023 lineup today in New York, a location that reflects the growth that Formula 1 is experiencing in the United States, but also the importance that this market is assuming for the Circus.

During the event, team principal Christian Horner revealed that the team is holding a contest called “Make Your Mark”, inviting fans to design the liveries that the RB19s will sport at races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

Horner explained that the projects will be judged by a selected jury, which will choose the winner, who will have the honor of seeing his colors on the single-seaters of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

“It’s about engaging the fans in the design and look of the car,” Horner explained. “For the three US races this year, for the first time ever, we will be involving our fans in creating the livery for those three races.”

“It’s going to be a competition and it’s going to be a huge opportunity that we’ve thought about for a long time. We know that’s what people want to experience, to get involved, and this is their chance to do it.”

“For the first US race, which will be held in May in Miami, I believe the competition opens today. There will be a jury and we will choose the best and most suggestive for these three races”.

However, it won’t be the first time that Red Bull has raced in a celebratory livery: for example, at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, it used a white-based colourway to pay homage to its partner’s outing in terms of engines. the Honda.

Previously, the Milton Keynes side had used one-off liveries linked to charity partner Wings for Life. In particular, one had been curious, because fans could send a photo of their face and all these images then went to compose the traditional Red Bull design.

Also shown during the presentation was RB14 which was decorated by the artist Mr Doodle. It is a showcar that will be auctioned to raise funds for Wings for Life.

“We will be auctioning off that car for our Wings for Life charity, which will get every single penny we make,” Horner explained. “The auction opens today through Christies and I think it will look great in someone’s living room or on someone’s wall! It’s a fantastic piece of art, I have to say.”