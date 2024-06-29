After the storm that overwhelmed Red Bull between February and March, the team closed up like a hedgehog. The communication strategy was based on letting the track do the talking, with the hope (confirmed so far) that only very positive messages would come through.

The plan worked, the goal of putting the thorny events of the end of winter into oblivion went ahead quickly. However, on their home weekend Red Bull found themselves having to deal with the least controllable variable in the system, namely Jos Verstappen.

All it took was a spark, linked to the Legends Parade, a parade of old glories organized by the Austrian circuit that will be held on Sunday before the Grand Prix. On the track there will be Gerhard Berger, on the 2022 Ferrari, David Coulthard and Patrick Friesacher respectively on Red Bull RB1 and RB8, plus Emersone Fittipaldi on the Lotus 72 and Johnny Herbert who will drive the Lotus with which Elio De Angelis won the 1982 Austrian Grand Prix.

According to Jos Verstappen, he should have been on the track too, but his presence was banned by Christian Horner. Verstappen Sr.’s fiery character is well known, and in fact some poisonous statements have appeared (in the usual Dutch media De Telegraaf).

“I have heard from several people in the last few days that Christian Horner did everything he could to make sure I didn’t drive,” said Verstappen Sr. “I thought he was going to tell me to my face, but that wasn’t the case.”

Jos Verstappen with Helmut Marko Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

On the Dutch Formula 1 website he went further: “I am completely done with him. It feels like a nursery. I could have driven, but I left. I found Horner’s attitude childish and that explains the kind of person he is.”

Obviously in the usual press conference of the team principals Horner was asked to respond to Verstappen sr’s statements.

“The Legends Parade is something that is organized by the circuit – he explained – and there was no veto on my part”. There are those who have pointed out that the same circuit is owned by Red Bull, but little changes, the two parties are on very different positions. “In the past I have never had any problems with the fathers of our riders – concluded Horner – I have no idea of ​​the nature of Jos’s problems, but honestly I have nothing to add”.

Contrary to what happened in March, Helmut Marko distanced himself from the affair and decided not to comment on it. “My interest is focused on the team’s performance – he underlined – we have an incredible team and great riders. Max is the best in the world, he arrived in our team when he was very young and has grown both as a person and as a rider, today the way he behaves and his working method are exceptional. And this is my main interest. Then, you can’t control everything in life, you can’t control relationships with fathers, and I repeat: my attention is paid to the performance of our drivers and our team.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton

Under the ashes the fire still burns, but the scenario is no longer what it was three months ago. Horner’s figure today is decidedly stronger and the statements released by Max Verstappen (for the first time on Thursday he said publicly that in 2025 he will still be in Red Bull) have further reassured the Red Bull team principal.

“Max has confirmed what we were clear about from the beginning,” Horner commented with satisfaction, even though he knows that it didn’t quite go that way. All this while Toto Wolff continues to incessantly fuel market rumors according to which Verstappen could decide to change air. “If he wants a Verstappen for next season,” Horner said smiling, referring to Wolff, “I think Jos is available.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

As in the best soap operas, Wolff’s response came immediately. “Jos? It’s not bad either,” replied the Mercedes team principal, “but for us the most important thing is to look at the performance of the team. I think that if we can have a competitive car, the fast drivers will want to drive for us, today we were three and a half tenths slower, so we know we have to improve, but we know that if we are able to get back to where we want to be then we will become a good option for Max.”

In the paddock, the experts are all convinced that Verstappen will remain at Red Bull for the 2025 season, then we’ll see about the longer-term future. What appears more nebulous today is the relationship between Horner and Verstappen sr., a loose cannon for a Red Bull in search of stability.

It is possible that the ball will be passed to Max first, and at that point he will have to make choices, i.e. asking his father to take a long break and avoiding being present on the track on race weekends or deciding to change scenery.

In the short term the first hypothesis prevails, there is a world championship to be won and the air that has become difficult to breathe again cannot be put at risk by a loose cannon like dad Jos. If it were up to him, his son would have to leave the team right away, which won’t happen because Max has already started making decisions on his own some time ago, but in the long term the game is still open.