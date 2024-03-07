Red Bull does not seem to fear the increase in temperatures in Jeddah, compared to the chill that was recorded during the Bahrain GP in Sakhir: in the first free practice session we recorded an increase of 9 degrees in the air temperature and even 23 degrees on the asphalt.

Here is the horizontal heat exchanger and sloped radiator of the Red Bull RB20 Photo by: Uncredited

Even if the numbers seem important, we can say that the Milton Keynes technicians did not have any alarms about the cooling system of the Honda RBPT H002 power unit since, compared to Bahrain, the RB20 uses the hot air vent near the lower suspension triangle which is narrower.

The city track of the Saudi Arabian GP is held at a very high average speed (worthy of a track like Monza) so a lower flow of cooling air is required even if the ambient temperatures are decidedly warmer than last week .

Red Bull RB20: here is the medium-low downforce wing Picture of: Giorgio Piola

The world champion team has introduced the medium-low load rear wing: it is a solution that seems more loaded than the toughest competition. The main profile is spoon-shaped, but less pronounced than other creations, while the mobile flap seems less exaggerated than its competitors, counting on a good advantage when the DRS is opened and on this track there are three opportunities to make it work.

The beam wing is also different with the option to choose just one element instead of the usual two: a final decision will be made at the conclusion of FP2.