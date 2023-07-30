Ten victories and two second places in twelve races. Max Verstappen will be able to enjoy a sweet and relaxing summer break, aware that he has completed the required work in half the time available. When Formula 1 returns to the track he will do it in his home Grand Prix, in Zandvoort, then it will only be necessary to keep motivation high and aim for the many records within reach.

His teammate, Sergio Perez, described the scenario clearly in post-race interviews. “I started well, then I overtook Leclerc and stayed in the lead until I saw Max coming behind me. He was faster, and he passed me”. And in fact more than an overtaking it seemed like a dubbing, endgame.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

That Red Bull in 2023 would have hoarded trophies was clear after two races, but what we are witnessing goes further. The sequence of victories, but above all the superiority confirmed Sunday after Sunday, has also deprived the opponents of the hope of being able to imagine a favorable scenario. There isn’t a particular condition or track layout that could make Mercedes, Ferrari or Aston Martin think they have the slightest chance of hoping for anything more than a second place, or third place (like at Spa) if Perez doesn’t he’s in a self-harming mood.

In the post-race conference Christian Horner started with what he claimed was a joke: “I was surprised it took Max so long to get to the front of the race.” But then he got into the subject, confirming that maybe it wasn’t just a joke. “Max found himself behind a double DRS, with Lewis behind Charles, and that made things a bit complicated in the early laps.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, takes the checkered flag and wins the Belgian GP Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Verstappen was obviously very fast right from the start, but it was in the stint on the medium tires that he confirmed that he has another pace. “Checo didn’t have the same pace as Max with that compound – confirmed Horner – in the first and third stints the margin was more limited”.

In some passages Verstappen imposed margins of almost two seconds, and if for the competition driving other single-seaters it can also be attributed to the technical prowess of the RB19, in Perez’s case it becomes really difficult to explain.

“What we are witnessing with Max is something that is seen only once in an entire generation of riders – answered Horner – like all great riders, he has something more. What we see is his ability to read rubber, to read a race, to extract absolutely everything from it, and that’s great to see. I think he’s in top form.”

After a small scare at Eau Rouge, when he had to take the rear of the single-seater on a damp track, for the rest of the race Max had the hottest moments speaking via radio with his engineer Giampiero Lambiase.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates with his track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Max is a demanding guy – Horner confided – and you need to have a strong personality to stand up to him. But between the two of them there is a special relationship, of mutual fairness and above all with unconditional trust. The only problem is that their conversations are listened to live by 200 million people. But I repeat, it takes character to stand up to Max, and GP (as Lambiase is called in the Red Bull garage) is luckily a tough guy, I think many race engineers would collapse under that pressure”.

After twelve Grands Prix every attempt to find a tiny crack in the Red Bull system has failed. The news is that Verstappen won’t win Grands Prix for three Sundays, then he’s likely to start again from Zandvoort, the ninth consecutive success could come (which would equal Sebastian Vettel’s winning streak at the end of 2013) and then still towards other records. Sooner or later this winning march will end, but today it’s really a difficult exercise to think it can happen in the short or medium term.