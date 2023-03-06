Verstappen wins the Bahrain Grand Prix for the first time and sends out a clear and unequivocal signal: something extraordinary will be needed to snatch the world champion crown from him. Opponents cling to the hope that the World Championship may not have already been awarded after the inaugural Grand Prix. In these days we have returned to the “curse of the first race”, for which in recent years on several occasions the winner on his debut has not been confirmed as champion at the end of the year. More than superstition and coincidences, it is a fact that reminds us the importance of how much development can turn the tablesas indeed already happened in 2022 after Ferrari’s merit victory in Bahrain.

Development this year will take off decisively after the third race, since there will be a month’s break between the rounds in Australia and Azerbaijan after the cancellation of China. A stop in view of which Red Bull will try to maximize the points haul and the opponents will try to bite the bullet. The competition also hopes that the one seen in Bahrain was one of those rare state-of-grace weekends for Red Bull, which in 2022 also featured Ferrari in Melbourne and Spielberg, Mercedes in Sao Paulo and the world champions themselves in Spa. Net of the variables however, the RB19 was born as by far the best single-seater on the gridwith a technical superiority that will require an out of the ordinary effort from the opponents to be filled.

The race

In the initial stint on the same tires for everyone, with the softs Verstappen was consistently 7/10 faster than Leclerc per lap, an advantage that hasn’t been growing as the laps go by. On the other hand, the initial fraction was decidedly more critical for the two Mercedes and for Alonso lined up immediately behind, with a delay that in eight laps managed to break through the two seconds per lap. Red Bull gave its best in the central stint, where with the soft tire it showed a better pace than its rivals on the hard ones. Here Leclerc showed greater degradation than in the first fraction, going from 2/4 tenths per lap after the tire change to almost 1 second per lap before the second stop.

Once the hard tires were on, the race for Mercedes and Aston Martin got better. However, the situation remained difficult for the Brackley team if evaluated in absolute terms, with Hamilton who shot 0.8-1 s behind Verstappen, while Alonso’s delay fluctuated between 5 and 8 tenths per lap from the best of the Red Bulls. However, it is in the final fraction that the Spaniard expressed himself at his best, passing first Hamilton and then Sainz with a pace that could have brought him back to Leclerc. The pace in the final laps was even in line with Verstappen’s, however in a context in which both Fernando and the Red Bulls had now pulled the oars in the boat.

Red Bull: there is still room

The Milton Keynes team brings an extraordinary car to the track. In the second year of the ground effect regulations, thus no longer having the surprise effect, Red Bull is producing a single-seater superior to two solid and structured organizations such as Mercedes and Ferrari, which instead study their respective problems. The prompt competitiveness of the RB19 at its seasonal debut amazes considering how much the car has changed compared to the RB18. The changes to the regulations have prompted Red Bull to go down with the heights from the ground, now looking at everyone from the bottom up. The RB19 is a single-seater that runs with stiffer set-ups than in 2022, but which still retains the renowned docility on tires of its progenitor, also finding a lot of downforce without sacrificing straight-line speed.

The Milton Keynes team had no difficulty adapting to a car that had changed in philosophy and set-up. An important help came from the lightening of the entire single-seater, which made it possible to redistribute the weight towards the rear, helping with balancing and tire management. Obviously, the RB19 can still grow, working on a balance that doesn’t yet fully satisfy the riders and on that downshifting gear control that gave Verstappen too much trouble in the race, causing him to micro-lock up at the rear. However, the fact that immediately behind there is a discreet balance, in which Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes steal points from each other, is another reason to be happy in Milton Keynes.

The fairy tale Aston Martin

There was a lot of caution about the potential of the AMR23, which from tests began to express a potential that was hard to believe. The Aston Martin 2023 inherits good tire management in the race from the AMR22, with Alonso suffering on the softs stuck behind the Mercedes, but recovering on the hards. The AMR23 was born as a well-balanced single-seater with excellent load levels, but with a straight-line speed on which we will have to work. The Silverstone outfit has reason to dream, considering they have been able to bring so many updates to the current season in the past, a development in which the team in 2023 it will benefit from more hours in the wind tunnel than its rivals. Aston Martin is still awaiting the entry into operation of the new infrastructures, but in the meantime it can count on human capital, organization and creativity of a top team, qualities in part transmitted by the additions from Red Bull.

Even today we can see how much teams like Alpine or McLaren set up multi-year plans to get closer to the leading trio, with important infrastructure investments. The new group of people put together by Lawrence Stroll instead inherited a disappointing ground effect project in 2022, revolutionizing it within a year and reducing the gap from the head by more than half. With its proprietary wind tunnel and new factory still unfinished, Aston Martin has progressed further than Alpine and McLaren have in recent years.

Ferrari: the race remains the weak point

The SF-23 inherits the incisiveness on the flying lap from the F1-75, with a delay in qualifying from Red Bull of 1-2 tenths which is opposed by the words of Leclerc, who believed there was the potential for pole position. All weekend though the Scuderia worked on tire degradation with the soft, which was the main concern for the race. In fact, the first stint on the soft compound was Leclerc’s best, with a constant gap of 7 tenths per lap from Verstappen. With the degradation that at the beginning of the race was similar for Ferrari and Red Bull, the times of the first stint show a clearly superior RB19 with the fuel load and a significant drop back of the SF-23 compared to qualifying, only partially justified by the mapping of the ‘hybrid less thrust.

In both the Friday simulations and the Grand Prix, Leclerc adopted an extremely cautious approach in the first few laps out of the pits, demonstrating his a high concern for rubber degradation. In the second stint, what we also saw in 2022 happened again, with the degradation starting to emerge after the first eight laps, bringing the delay up to one second per lap. On average, Red Bull’s lack of pace was around seven tenths, against a Verstappen who, however, was never under pressure.

Withdrawal at the end of the race is an alarm bell for the continuation of the season and recalls the ghosts of 2022. At the first race of the year, however, it is not unusual for problems of an electronic nature or in any case with auxiliary components to occur, without these involving structural reliability problems in the power unit. Just the absence of smoke and flames from the hood of the SF-23 is a timid reassurance for the fans of the Reds. Positive news for Ferrari is having regained speed on the straight, a quality that becomes useful in the defense phases and which helped Sainz defend fourth place from Hamilton in the final. Furthermore, when the balance allows it, Ferrari will be able to afford to further increase the aerodynamic load, an important aid in solving degradation problems.

Mercedes doubts the zeropods concept

Brackely’s team had expected to be delayed by a second per lap by Red Bull in the race and the predictions weren’t far from reality. The W14 is a single-seater that has progressed in speed on the straight, thanks to the new rear wing and the work on managing the hybrid, which has increased the energy available per lap. Mercedes looks good even in low-speed corners, while a lack of load is evident in high-speed corners. Toto Wolf and Mike Elliott have admitted that the team will evaluate whether and how to revise the bodywork of the W14, opening the door to a change of concept rather than being forced to pursue a technical cycle that will last another two years.

Alfa Romeo and Williams celebrate, Alpine recovers

After last season, the expectation for 2023 was that Alpine and McLaren could not only confirm themselves at the top of the mid-field, but also start breaking away to get closer to the leading group. The Anglo-French car, on the other hand, remains an open building site, with many set-up experiments still in progress, although the potential of the A523 has been overshadowed by Ocon’s ordeal race and Gasly’s time cancellation in qualifying. McLaren, on the other hand, is slowed down by poor aerodynamic efficiency, with excessive drag on the straight that is not justified by the load when cornering. The team promises important updates on the MCL60which will arrive in Baku.

While in, Alfa Romeo conquers the maximum result, with Bottas author of a long solitary race at the top of the chasing group. In the finale, the team also stopped Zhou to snatch the fastest lap from Gasly, avoiding leaving the additional point in the hands of Alpine. Just Gasly was the protagonist of a remarkable comeback in the final. The Frenchman took advantage of the Virtual Safety Car to mount soft tyres, freeing himself from Albon and making up almost 20 seconds in 14 laps from Bottas, who was on hard and worn tyres, arriving within DRS range when, however, the flag had already been raised chess. The points zone is closed by an excellent Albon, who like Red Bull competed in only one stint on hard tyres, expressing a discreet pace and exploiting the speed of the FW45 on the straight to defend himself from any attack. However, the goodness of the new Williams is also demonstrated by Sargeant, constantly on the train on the edge of the points zone, competing in a debut race that the American will deem more than satisfactory.