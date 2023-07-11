It has happened in the past and will probably happen again. Red Bull has confirmed on several occasions that it manages its drivers without too many scruples, the ease with which it grants a young person the opportunity to race in Formula 1 is such even when it comes to breaking relationships. The last act of this policy is the dismissal of Nyck De Vries, enlisted last October on the positive wave of the debut race in Formula 1 held at Monza with Williams and left at home after ten Grands Prix, deprived of the chance to end the season.

Faced with these sudden line-up changes (in the past it happened with Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon, Daniil Kvyat, Brandon Hartley) opinions in the paddock split. Red Bull obviously moves in the interests of the company, it is the only group to have a Formula 1 junior team available, and evaluates what to do on the basis of the needs of the moment. If interest drops, the script is already written: summons to Graz in the Hotel owned by Helmut Marko to sign the sheet that sanctions the conclusion of the report. The Austrian consultant has been working like this for many years, so there’s no surprise effect, a young man who decides to take the Red Bull opportunity today knows the pros and cons of the program well.

Is it proper management?

Having clarified that Red Bull acts in a transparent way, and as such cannot be criticized, there are still some assessments on the goodness of Marko’s methods. It is true that the management of the Austrian manager has brought Max Verstappen into the family team, as well as previously Sebastian Vettel, and in front of these results everything seems to take a back seat, as it probably should be. However, it is striking how in the face of such an important expenditure of energy, starting with the management of a second Formula 1 team, Red Bull finds itself in a paradoxical situation.

Sainz, Gasly and Albon are all ex Red Bulls, let go over the years because they are not considered useful for the team’s programs. Names that today would be perfect as an alternative to Sergio Perez (whom Marko himself clarified is alongside Verstappen due to lack of substitutes) or even De Vries himself. The impression is that a long-term vision is lacking, planning seems to be based on the feeling of the moment, as happened in the case of De Vries, hired for having run a good race in Monza. A sort of roulette, because seen from the outside they look like real bets. Red Bull can afford it, mind you, it has an important structure that allows it and uses it as it sees fit.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, Nyck de Vries, Scuderia AlphaTauri Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, observing the growth highlighted today by Albon, as well as that which Sainz has confirmed over the years, however, a lack of long-term strategy emerges. Red Bull doesn’t worry about what might happen in a season or two, and have had no problem calling back exes when needed, including last prodigal son Daniel Ricciardo. It has always gone well, over the years everyone has immediately responded positively, but a month ago there was the first refusal. Called back by Marko to evaluate the possibility of a return to the family, Albon replied with a ‘no, thank you’. It could be an isolated case, or perhaps those who already have a seat in Formula 1 are careful not to re-enter a program that has already rejected it.

The limits of the Red Bull junior program

There is another aspect of Marko’s management that has caused discussion in recent years. In this case there are no extenuating circumstances, in the search for young people (a sector in which Red Bull had little competition up until a decade ago) the program is deficient. The latest wave of young runners to arrive in Formula 1 (Russell, Leclerc, Piastri, Norris) escaped Red Bull’s radar, and Verstappen was also intercepted at the last minute thanks to the availability of a seat in Toro Rosso, the last card used by Marko in the duel with Mercedes to grab Max. The junior programs over the years have become many, and they use very articulated structures that identify and contract young people already in karting, binding them for many years.

The Red Bull policy of summoning the young man in charge to Graz after a positive race greatly restricted a choice that had been very broad in the past. Today, anyone who manages to win in single-seaters in a convincing way is usually already part of a junior program, and this greatly limits the Red Bull choices. The approach is still used, two years ago a victory in the first Monaco race of the F.Regional championship was enough for Isack Hadjar to be summoned immediately the same evening to Marko’s hotel. A quick interview and here is the (accepted) offer to join the family. The same happened with De Vries. But these are choices that arrive after an initial screening that takes place well before.

All the hopes of the Red Bull junior program today are poured on Arvin Lindblad, the sixteen year old British who made his debut this season in the Italian F.4 championship, the series in which he is currently the leader. Marko has never mentioned the six drivers racing in Formula 2 with Red Bull colors as potential talents capable of aspiring to Formula 1, and this too is an anomaly. However, it remains a success, and it is that of Verstappen, and faced with a blow of this magnitude, all the critical issues seem to have an almost irrelevant weight, guaranteeing Marko oxygen to be able to continue with his politics. How much longer? It is a question that remains unanswered today.