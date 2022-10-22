The Red Bull world is in mourning: Dietrich Mateschitz passed away at the age of 78. An illness took him away in a short time. The Austrian entrepreneur born in Sankt Marein im Murtzal has worsened in recent times and has never recovered.

Together with the Thai Chaleo Yoovidhya, in 1984 he founded Red Bull GmbH without knowing that he would have created a real empire in the energy drinks sector, even if Dietrich has always had the spirit of the “visionary”, that is, of those who are able to see into the future, intercepting with an extraordinary flair the fashions and trends of a society in continuous and ever more rapid evolution.

A graduate of the University of Vienna, a great marketing expert, he first worked at Unilever and then moved to Procter & Gamble and Blendax which produced toothpastes, before deciding to go on his own, after discovering Krating on a business trip Daeng, the energy drink produced by the Thai company TC Pharmaceuticals which is very popular in Asia.

It was a drink that had spread between the 70s and 80s in particular among truck drivers, bricklayers and peasants, that is to say categories of workers subjected to long cycles of work or prolonged physical fatigue. The symbol was already depicting two bulls clashing: since Krating Daeng was addressing a popular customer and the brand sponsored Thai boxing matches, a logo was conceived that encompasses the concept of strength to that of combat.

Mateschitz had the merit of understanding what the global reach of a drink that has become Red Bull could be. According to Forbes, Dietrich was the 21st richest person in the world in 2021, with a personal fortune of $ 25 billion.

And the expansion of the Red Bull Group has not stopped, suffice it to say that last year around 10 trillion cans were sold globally, so much so that the turnover in one year went from 6.307 billion euros. to 7,816 billion with an increase of more than 24%.

We are talking about mind-boggling figures triggered by a brilliant marketing policy that has been able to attract young people through extreme sports. A great motor enthusiast, Dietrich could not remain extraneous to the fascination of racing: in 2004 he took over Jaguar to give life to Red Bull Racing in F1, before acquiring Minardi to become Toro Rosso (today AlphaTauri), the junior team for raise young riders.

A choice that might have seemed incomprehensible, but which then gave great value to the investment: in the F1 paddock the “drinkers” were welcomed a bit like upstart, but Dietrich was also able to catch Bernie Ecclestone, the godfather of the Circus.

Having two teams, the Red Bull world had claimed to combine the spaces intended for hospitality in a single structure, creating a “castle” enormously larger and one floor higher than all the others, from which it was possible to overlook the areas reception of the great Builders.

And, after showing its “muscles” in the paddock, the team also raised its voice on the track by winning four world titles with Sebastian Vettel from 2010 to 2013 thanks to the cars designed by Adrian Newey, the undisputed genius of F1. And so the Houses have had to bow their heads to those who have never built cars undergoing a heavy setback.

Mateschitz, as we have said, has expanded the world of sponsorships to MotoGP as well, becoming in particular a partner of KTM, an Austrian brand tired of winning only in off road and in the Dakar.

Dietrich has always been very sensitive to making the wealth of his group fall back to Austria: unlike other entrepreneurs who have chosen to bring their company headquarters to the Netherlands for tax reasons, he has never betrayed his compatriots but felt it a duty detect what was the A1-Ring in bad financial waters to make it the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, one of the most beautiful and efficient facilities in the world, capable of hosting both F1 and MotoGP.

An experienced airplane pilot in Salzburg, his adopted city, Mateschitz wanted to entrust Volkmar Burgstaller with the construction of Hangar 7, a museum made of large windows that houses a unique collection of airplanes, and which includes jets, fighter planes from the 1940s and 1950s and exhibition aircraft, as well as seaplanes and helicopters of all ages and sizes.

A football fan, he has not given up on acquiring the teams of Salzburg and New York, expanding his influence also in Brazil with RB Bragantino. Mateschitz never married even though he has a son who will inherit his estate.

Given his conditions that have rapidly fallen, to give continuity to the F1 team he had thought of closing an agreement with Porsche, eager to enter the Circus, especially after the world title won in 2021 with Max Verstappen. When it seemed that the agreement could be signed, there was a break: Christian Horner and Helmut Marko went to look for Chaleo Yoovidhya in Thailand, owner of 51% of the Red Bull Group, to prevent the entry of the German company from entering. transforming the Milton Keynes team into a technological antenna controlled by the VW Group and it was Dietrich himself who communicated from the hospital bed to the top of Porsche that nothing would be done with it, following the wishes of his parents.

There was a tear, as well as the desire to also become a manufacturer: the Red Bull Powertrains was formed, which has the ambition to build the 2026 power unit for F1 on its own. An ambitious project that will later lead Milton Keynes to also build Supercars. The “drinkers” are ready to change their skin. They will have to carry on the legacy that an enlightened one like Mateschitz has left them. Formula 1 loses a leading figure that is missed …