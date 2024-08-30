Also in Monza Red Bull will test the “Frankenstein” bottom that Max Verstappen used in Zandvoort. The world champion team, therefore, even if it has completed the analysis of the data from the Dutch GP, has not drawn the information that the technicians from Milton Keynes hoped to collect. It should not be surprising, therefore, if the experiments will continue also in the free practices of the Italian GP, ​​giving the clear feeling that the staff directed by Pierre Waché has lost the way of development.

At Red Bull they talk about the “Frankenstein” chassis for a reason: the solution that had been used up until Imola has been re-proposed, that is, the one from the start of the championship that had brought important victories and points, while the version introduced from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May could be the cause of the many balance problems of the RB20.

It is for this reason that the Milton Keynes team has decided in Holland to re-propose the floor that had brought four victories in the first five races. In reality the aerodynamicists have incorporated some more recent updates, in the knowledge that those details should certainly work.

It is for this reason that the floor has been nicknamed “Frankenstein”, just like the monster described by the British writer Mary Shelley, assembled from different body parts. Verstappen raced with this configuration in Holland, but the changeable weather conditions during the weekend made it difficult to get a proper performance assessment compared to the more recent version used by Sergio Perez.

In the comments after Zandvoort some members of the team had said that the Mexican had the best set-up, so since the doubts have not been resolved the comparison between the two solutions will be proposed again in the free practice sessions in Monza.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen admitted some doubts: “Going back to the older solution in the hope of finding a better balance does not necessarily mean that the car is faster.”

The Dutchman added: “Now it’s up to us to try to make the car just easier to drive and more competitive. I think we’re seeing where we need to go from what we see in the wind tunnel and the CFD. That’s not the problem.”

It was inevitable to ask the three-time world champion if Adrian Newey’s exit from Red Bull could have had a bearing…

“Normally not. It’s just that since his exit was announced, everything has been more difficult. It shouldn’t matter if someone left suddenly, because the machine has always been the same.”