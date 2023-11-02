During the first part of the championship, on more than a few occasions Red Bull had made some subpar starts, thus losing positions at the first corner, such as in the Australian or British Grand Prix. On the other hand, however, there were also occasions in which the two drivers from the Milton Keynes team were able to make the difference when the traffic lights went out, thus managing to find themselves in a position to be able to steal first place from their opponents, as in Hungary, where a good start at the start proved crucial to overtaking Lewis Hamilton.

There was therefore a certain inconsistency on the part of the RB19 in the release and progression phase during the world championship, but the team itself confirmed that the starts were certainly not the strong point of this car. For this reason, behind the scenes riders and engineers worked hard to understand what wasn’t working, trying to find a solution that would guarantee greater consistency and consistency.

Looking back over the last weekend of action on the track, one of the central aspects of Max Verstappen’s success in Mexico was his start, with a lightning sprint from third place which allowed him to immediately join Carlos Sainz and put himself in such a position to be able to attack poleman Charles Leclerc. Even in the subsequent restart after the red flag the Dutchman was able to maintain first position, despite having started on hard tires compared to Lewis Hamilton’s medium ones.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Christian Horner acknowledged that the starts were a small weakness of the RB19, but the work behind the scenes seems to pay off: “The starts were probably not our strong point this year, but certainly the three starts today were all rocket. On this day, with the conditions, the asphalt and everything else, the boys did very well”, explained the Team Principal, noting that Sergio Perez had also been the author of an excellent sprint when the traffic lights went out from the third row, so much so that he entered the fight for top positions before the accident.

After the race, Verstappen explained how the team worked to improve the starts, indicating how a review of the preparation phase was fundamental to taking a step forward: “It’s just a matter of improving our procedures a little: understanding the tire grip, clutch settings, I think we were a little more precise in this sense.”

“At the beginning of the year we had some small problems that we solved, but I still thought I wasn’t doing the right things with the temperatures and the clutch settings. It’s all very sensitive. If you’re even close [al limite], you may have too much tire slip. It’s a very difficult balance to achieve and I think today [durante la gara]in particular, was very good.”

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at the post-race press conference

In fact, although the teams cannot actively intervene, the preparation work remains fundamental, both for the definition of how many burnouts to carry out on the grid to bring the tires into a good window, and for the management of the temperatures of the various elements that contribute to have a good start.

A job already mentioned by Verstappen himself the week before the Mexican GP, ​​or at the end of the sprint race of the United States event. The three-time world champion had in fact started from the pole position won in the morning and knew how being able to maintain the lead in turn one could prove fundamental to extending his advantage already in the first moments of the race. In that case the Dutchman was the author of an excellent sprint and, at the end of the race, he publicly thanked Michael Manning via radio, one of his performance engineers with whom he had worked on the starts.