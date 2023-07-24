Red Bull is literally dominating the 2023 Formula 1 season. 11 wins – 12 counting the last one won last year, therefore a record over the historic one signed 35 years ago by McLaren – and the certainty of having already attracted to Milton Keynes both the Drivers’ title with Max Verstappen and the one dedicated to the Constructors.

In addition to dominating, the team directed by Christian Horner is not satisfied. It is no coincidence that at the Hungarian Grand Prix, held last weekend at the Hungaroring in Budapest, the RB19s were equipped with a significant package of innovations that further pushed them, making them even more elusive for the competition.

Considering the already substantial advantage they had before Hungary, with the new bottom and the new bellies the RB19s have widened their margin from their direct rivals. A well-studied plan by Red Bull, which has thus already begun to think about the future.

Red Bull crossed the mid-season finish line as leader of the World Championship. For this he will be able to use 70% of the hours compared to the basic allocation against 75% of Mercedes, 80% of Aston Martin and 85% of Ferrari. McLaren may even have 95% of the time available due to a start to the season to forget. In addition, Red Bull will have to face a further 10% cut due to the irregularity found last year regarding the overrun of the Budget Cap. For this reason, all resources will from now on be directed to the development of the RB20, the 2024 single-seater, to try not to aggravate a situation that worries Horner and the Milton Keynes technical department.

Sergio Perez’s Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Horner confirmed his team’s intention, now led to work on the next single-seater to remedy a disadvantageous situation compared to the competitors.

“We have a penalty until October this year. So, particularly in terms of the amount of sessions you can do, we’re down sharply from second and third place, and massively when you look at how many times the teams that finish fourth and fifth in the World Championship can go into the tunnel.”

“McLaren, for example, can go through a tunnel a huge amount of times compared to us. It’s a huge, huge difference. So obviously we have to be very, very selective in the things we do. And that’s why the engineering team in Milton Keynes are doing an incredible job with how they are developing the car so effectively and efficiently.”

“Now, with the handicap we had due to the penalty, we have to focus on next year, because we have a significant deficit of time we can spend in the wind tunnel compared to our rivals. We’ll have to be very careful, choose the bike we’ll use it on carefully”.

Horner also stated that the RB19s will be able to take advantage of further updates, but these will be components specifically designed for certain tracks (low downforce package for tracks such as Spa-Francorchamps and Monza, for example) and things that have already passed through the Research and Development department and then are already ready for use. In short, nothing to be studied or created from scratch.

“For this year we will still have specific things for some tracks, but nothing that hasn’t already been done or committed to R&D,” concluded the Red Bull Racing team principal.