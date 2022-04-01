The RB18 is on a diet, because it will not be possible to fight for the world championship with an overweight car. Helmut Marko, as usual, is always very convinced of what he says, and with the usual certainty he confirms that Mercedes will return to fight for the victory.

But they will not be able to count on the “manettino” of the power unit which according to Marko has solved many problems since Formula 1 entered the hybrid era in 2014. Indirectly, it is also ‘thanks’ to Red Bull, which snatched a number of technicians from the Mercedes powertrain that Marko quantified for the first time: about fifty people.

Helmut Marko, consultant, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, team principal, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

According to the rumors of the paddock, the ‘slimming’ treatment to which the RB18 is subjected must reduce its weight by 10 kilograms, or the value that today places the car above the FIA ​​minimum limit of 798 kg.

“We can assume that – Marko confirmed to Motorsport.com – and I agree that Ferrari is a bit lighter than Red Bull and Mercedes. I can’t yet confirm when we will bring a lighter version to the track, today it is very difficult to take the weight off a car because there are budget cap constraints to always keep in mind, you have to find the right compromise. But one thing is certain: this season it will not be possible to stay in the leading positions with an overweight car ”.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Marko is among those who point to Alfa Romeo as the only single-seater currently under the minimum weight:

“From the information we have and especially from how vehement they have fought against the minimum weight increase, it is safe to assume that they are. Presumably they also have a shorter wheelbase, but I cannot confirm this, let’s say that together with the competitiveness of the Ferrari engine their weight explains the performance we are seeing ”.

Regarding the difficult moment that Mercedes is going through, Marko is convinced that the team can return to fight for the victory, but will have to succeed without being able to count on the engine supremacy it had for years.

“The hybrid era was conditioned by the superiority of their power unit – he explained – initially I think they were two seconds faster but they kept everything under wraps. Today the differences between the engines are not that great, and Mercedes-powered teams can no longer turn a knob and solve their problems. But the Mercedes team is also made up of first-rate people in the chassis area, and I am fully convinced that they will return to fight for the win when they manage to keep the hopping of their car under control. And Hamilton is only nine points behind Verstappen today ”.

The power unit of the Mercedes W13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

According to Marko, it is possible that the loss of competitiveness of Mercedes power units is linked to the introduction of 10% synthetic fuel:

“I can’t say exactly, but I think there is a connection. It is a logical explanation, personally I believe that everything is related to the new gasoline. AND…”.

Marko goes further, underlining how much the haemorrhage of personnel that the Mercedes powertrain department had to undergo, engineers who moved to Red Bull, in the new engine department may also have influenced. And we are talking about 50 people.

“Yes, something like this – confirms Marko – I think that a loss of this size is not indifferent, it is quite normal that it can create some difficulties. And just before that Andy Cowell was gone ”.

Max Verstappen victorious in Jeddah Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Finally Marko confirmed that work has already begun in the new Red Bull Powertrain department:

“They are already working on the engine in accordance with the 2026 regulations, we are very happy to be able to cope with this program. The thrusters are expected to be fully functional in the second half of this year, which means the test rigs will be calibrated and functional. At the same time, of course, we will also have to set up a production line and this will be the next step ”.