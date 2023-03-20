With all due respect to those who see an increasingly compact Formula 1 in terms of performance, in Jeddah we didn’t see the show and the duels of a year ago. Sure, there was a battle at the baseline, but perhaps the battle between Williams and McLaren no longer has the same flavor as it did a quarter of a century ago. Up front, with Verstappen recovering from P15 on the grid after the problem with the axle shaft, it is more correct to speak of ‘exchanges of position’ than actual overtaking. Because when you’re out front even before you hit the brakes, well, the show doesn’t live here anymore. And this is a paradox, because the regulatory revolution took place a year ago: and in the second season with these aerodynamics it was reasonable to expect values ​​to approach, not the other way around. The ‘delta’ of lap times is frightening and Leclerc’s words after Bahrain, addressed to Red Bull, are better understood: “they found something”. Something that can’t just be the use of the DRS: on a low-load runway like the Saudi one, the ‘detachment’ between closed and open flaps shouldn’t give much advantage.

If they put the brakes on Alonso and Aston…

The Perez-Verstappen duo played until the end. They already know that the world championship is their business and they tease each other with fast laps, they spy on each other in radio communications. Behind them, even if at sidereal distances, it would have been right to see Alonso’s AMR, but the post-race penalty robbed Fernando of the joy of the 100th podium in his career and second of the season. He made a mistake in positioning himself too much to the left of the starting square (and his engineer, silent); but as regards the 5” penalty discounted under the safety car, in a GP with a declared stop, a little more dialogue between race direction and the pit wall wouldn’t have been bad. Not for anything else, just to avoid the immodest spectacle of a rider who climbs onto a podium only to be knocked off, in a figurative sense. With a lot of honesty – perhaps too much – George Russell acknowledged that he did not feel that position from him; however, Mercedes demonstrated not only speed, but also flexibility, with tire strategies that didn’t follow the choices of the others. Toto Wolff has already announced that the concept of the car will have to change, another indication of what was said before: this was supposed to be a year of evolution, instead revolutions will be needed. And two quintals of Maalox for Hamilton’s stomach aches, now in obvious difficulty compared to his younger teammate.

A Ferrari chasing itself

Even so, Mercedes was ahead of Ferrari. Leclerc and Sainz must be recognized for having been extremely penalized by a safety car that came out when they had already changed tires (but why? The F1s have a switch that engages neutral from outside the cockpit, Stroll’s car could also be moved). But we’re in the second race, this isn’t a traction track, it’s not ‘rear limited’, but the story doesn’t change: with the ‘racing’ tyres, the white ones, the SF-23 tends to founder. What’s more: even if we want to limit the reliability problem that cost Charles 10 positions to this start of the season, there remains a jarring difference between performance in qualifying and in the race. It is useless to get around it: here too radical changes are needed and the men to do it (operating if possible by addition, not by subtraction). Instead Fred Vasseur’s first piece of paper, and apparently main concern, was mole hunting, news leaks. Also because John Elkann, not since today, is irritated to read details in the press which – pay attention to us – almost always concern the workforce and almost never the machine. Contractual situations that should remain closed in the electronic safes of the human resources department. So in Jesus there are now those who spend their time checking the social platforms of employees and exes (but perhaps they are the wrong exes). Luckily there are now two Ferraris: and if F1 should disappoint you, the WEC is always there to give a smile.

PS. I know it has nothing to do with it, but I would like to dedicate a thought to Pier Attilio Trivulzio, the ‘Bomber’ with whom I shared the Monza press room for many years. He had lived withdrawn for years, but I continue to believe that everyone has the right to lead the life he wants, but also to go away a little less alone.