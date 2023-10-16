The secret? Many look for it, but no one finds it, because it does not exist. Red Bull has a dominant car: the RB19 is the highest expression of a modern ground effect car. In seventeen GPs he won sixteen: 14 with Max Verstappen and 2 with Sergio Perez, leaving only Singapore to Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. Adrian Newey’s creation represents excellence wherever you look at it, whether from an aerodynamic, chassis or mechanical point of view.

Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In the last Qatar GP it was clear how Red Bull demonstrated superiority in tire management: when the race direction had imposed stints of 18 laps at most, which effectively led to the obligation of three pits stop to conclude the GP, it was seen that the RB19 paid the price for the inability to extend the runs to make a big difference, with the McLaren remaining closer than usual to the car from Milton Keynes.

But this feature is the result of a series of choices that the English “genius” made during the design phase. And the combined effect has led to an astonishing performance of the RB19 (at least with the three-time world champion, given that the Mexican driver often found it difficult to exploit and fine-tune).

Red Bull Racing RB19 Chassis Cooling Comparison Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Compared to that of the RB18 which was square, the frame has become oval in the lower cradle, improving aerodynamic efficiency and the flow rate towards the Venturi channels. The painstaking work had also led to a weight saving on the body. But the aspect that has struck curiosity is certainly a marginal aspect that Newey has not overlooked: refreshing the pilots in the cockpit. Adrian had defined two different solutions with a smaller grip at the top and a double larger one at the bottom and it is easy to guess which one was used in Lusail in the event which put several riders in serious physical difficulty both due to the temperature (32 degrees) , and for humidity (80%).

Obviously the car was constantly updated throughout the season and the bulk of the work was dedicated to aerodynamic research. We have seen the shape of the bellies change with a gradual closing of the radiator vents resulting from an extension of the lower tray which also allowed us to increase the air flow towards the bottom.

The curb has been revised, as has the rear diffuser: in the drawings of Giorgio Piola it is possible to observe the evolution of the extractor. In the Monegasque version there was an external wall with a connection to the curved upper surface, while in Doha a square design was chosen. The flow rate and quality of the flow has changed, so even the most attentive eyes have not missed the arched flow diverters.

The Red Bull RB19 diffuser at the Monaco GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Red Bull RB19 diffuser at the Qatar GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

But there is another very interesting aspect that was only discovered due to the accident involving Sergio Perez’s RB19 in Qatar during the Sprint Race. Pierre Waché’s technicians were forced to replace the Mexican driver’s chassis because in the “trill” triggered by Esteban Ocon with the Alpine, Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas had remained closed in a sandwich, the right side had been devastated, so much so smash the radiators.

The accident allowed us to discover an unprecedented part of the cooling system: the radiator, in fact, was designed and built to be adequately packaged in the side of the RB19. It is not a square or oval element, as many have seen, but it has a complex three-dimensional shape with a noticeable arched area. The drawing of Giorgio Piola highlights the affected radiator and, therefore, is more bent compared to the dotted red line of the original drawing, but the unusualness of the shapes and the difficulty of construction testify to the accuracy with which Newey decides on a project by taking certain solutions to the extreme, without jeopardizing the reliability of the systems.