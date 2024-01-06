Red Bull Racing is not only the reigning world champion team, it does not only have the 3-time reigning world champion driver among its ranks and it does not only have the best technical group – data and results in hand – that there is currently in Formula 1. It is an organization that goes well beyond mere sporting results and which also performs very well from an economic point of view thanks to prudent choices and the skill in knowing how to make the most of a historical moment that is favorable to say the least in the world championship Circus.

The weight of the Red Bull brand, growing fame, sporting achievements and globally recognized brand are attracting a considerable amount of sponsors to Milton Keynes. A number so high that it led the team to create a new entity capable of managing companies that want to promote themselves through the single-seater bodywork created by the working group directed by Adrian Newey.

We are talking about Red Bull F1 Marketing. According to what Motorsport.com has learned through its sources close to the Austro-British team, this is the new marketing and communications department based in Milton Keynes and which will concentrate and include within it all the Red Bull Racing staff and AlphaTauri which dealt and will deal with this sector.

If this creation caused discussion, especially due to the timing of the transfer to Milton Keynes of some of the staff who worked in other cities and other countries, it also proved necessary for the management of the sponsors in the current portfolio of the Red Bull group dedicated to Formula 1 and their requests. A sort of real money machine capable of generating income for itself, but also for others.

The bodies of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's RB20s will already be studded with sponsors, but they won't have enough space to fulfill the great demand that has arrived in recent months. Having brought together the marketing departments of Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri, which is close to changing its name and becoming Racing Bulls, is just one of the steps that will make the synergy between the two teams even greater and more solid.

It will be the two single-seaters from Faenza that will host part of the sponsors that Red Bull was unable to place on its 2024 cars. And this is an aspect that should not be underestimated for the present and future of the team now directed by Laurent Mekies and supervised by CEO Peter Bayer.

After the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, the big boss of Red Bull, uncontrolled rumors emerged in the second part of 2022 that AlphaTauri would soon be put up for sale. These were also quickly denied by some members of the Red Bull board, but others had hinted that things had to change quickly in order to keep the team in the group under the banner of the energy drink.

For this reason in Faenza they had worked to strengthen the marketing department and find a better portfolio of sponsors, capable of making the team weigh less in Red Bull's coffers. The arrival of Bayer as CEO of AlphaTauri and other choices made in the Milton Keynes headquarters led to the creation of the marketing hub called Red Bull F1 Marketing.

This leads AlphaTauri to no longer need to find sponsors to avoid being a burden to the Austrian group. Among the decisions taken by the new marketing hub, there could also be that of dedicating AlphaTauri/Racing Bulls to a new strategy, taking advantage of the three races in the United States to propose initiatives that, instead, would be more difficult to implement on Red Bull Racing.

Just think of the special liveries created on the AT04 for the Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi grand prix, the last two events of the 2023 World Championship. In Nevada, the AT04s had stickers linked to Gundam, the Japanese animation franchise created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, to via an agreement with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. Let's get ready to see things like this more often…