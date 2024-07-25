Red Bull must find the thread lost after Spain. Max Verstappen has not won a GP in three races and the Dutchman has seen his nervousness grow until the clumsy Hungarian statements. The Milton Keynes team must find the right balance and Spa-Francorchamps is a crucial event because the Belgian is a track where Max feels at home and where he has won in the last three years.

After the one-two at the Hungaroring, McLaren confirmed, if there was any need, that it is the reference single-seater and Red Bull is called upon to react on a track like the one in the Ardennes woods where it has always dominated.

The task ahead of Max will not be an easy one, because the RB20, in addition to not being the most brilliant car of the moment, has also become difficult to set up and difficult to control even for a three-time world champion like Verstappen.

The two Red Bull RB20s for Spa both feature the bazooka in the engine cover Picture of: George Piola

The team in Belgium brought the two cars in the same aerodynamic configuration: Pierre Waché decided to return to the bodywork characterized by the conspicuous bazooka, giving up the much more streamlined car that was prepared for the Dutchman in Budapest. It was supposed to debut in Holland and, instead, the first outing was brought forward to Hungary in the hope that it could be the winning weapon to beat the McLarens and that was not the case. The material had been prepared for a single car that was given, obviously, to Max, but the results, in comparison with the standard version, were not as exciting as the technicians expected.

On a fast track like Spa-Francorchamps, aerodynamic efficiency is very important, so the version with the bazooka is back in fashion. The goal is to conquer pole position (which was missed last Saturday by 46 thousandths in favor of the two MCL38s), because Verstappen will have to drop back 10 positions on the grid due to the introduction of the fifth internal combustion engine, since the four allowed have already been cleared and the third is broken and unusable.

In the past we have seen Max engaged in “easy” comebacks, but the orange team had dominant cars, so he could drive with his arm out of the cockpit to get to the front of the group and win. Now the situation seems decidedly more complicated, but the Molton Keynes team prefers to have a new 6-cylinder Honda at Spa that can then still be fresh at Monza.

The development of the RB20 is complicated, because the team has had to spend a lot of resources trying to achieve good reliability with a cooling system divided into four stages. It is a revolutionary layout that offers great development prospects but which so far have been limited by constant cooling problems that have also forced to limit the use of the power of the Honda PU in certain situations.

In Belgium, all the conditions favorable to a relaunch of Red Bull should be gathered: the weather in Spa is often changeable and it is difficult to have peaks with high temperatures. Not only that, but the high speeds should guarantee an adequate flow of air to the cooling system, without fearing reliability problems. The race before the summer break, therefore, becomes a fundamental juncture for the continuation of the season.