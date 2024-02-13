Red Bull makes a surprise appearance. This morning the world champion team debuted its new single-seater, the RB20, on the British track of Silverstone, the following day the Aston Martin AMR24 debuts with first Lance Stroll and then Fernando Alonso.

The RB20 left garage number 6 for the first time with Max Verstappen at the wheel. The bodywork was equipped with the number 1 on both the nose and the bonnet, so it was the 3-time world champion who tried it for the first time on a track.

Red Bull took advantage of the first 200 kilometers made available for the filming day. Verstappen entered the track preceded by the car set up for filming. The RB20 was equipped with Pirelli demo tyres, as required by the regulations.

In the first images, amateur videos that show the RB20 coming out of the pits, it is already possible to notice two important innovations of the single-seater which will have to defend the two world titles won well in advance this year.

We are talking about the nose, which now attaches to the front wing in the first profile, while last year it attached to the second profile. Therefore the nose is significantly longer, probably to try to exploit the flexion of the wing.

Another fairly marked difference is to be found in the bazookas, which on the RB20 start from the wing attack and are higher than last year. Adrian Newey, over the winter, spoke of an RB20 evolution of the RB19 and, probably bluffing, of concerns regarding the improvements of the opponents.

The brilliant engineer from Stratfod-upon-Avon also added that he had doubts about whether he had been too conservative in designing the RB20. The first images, however, already indicate visible differences that do not suggest a necessarily conservative single-seater. To get a more precise impression of the car we will have to wait until the 15th, i.e. two more days. As long as Red Bull intends to show the real car…