Verstappen in first position is the last of the verdicts capable of making news, but that of Monte Carlo was still a different Friday compared to what we saw in the first part of the season. The novelty that emerged in the Principality is that at the end of the first day of activity on the track, making predictions in view of the eagerly awaited qualifying sessions scheduled for tomorrow is not an easy exercise. Verstappen is the leader, but the margins are not the usual. Leclerc, second, is at sixty-five thousandths, Sainz at one tenth, Alonso at two.

It was a long and more complicated Friday than usual for Red Bull. In the first half of the FP1 session, Verstappen complained a lot to the team, judging the car difficult to drive especially in some sections. It’s no secret that one of the great advantages of the RB19 is the possibility of turning at a lower height than its rivals, and in Monaco the basic setup of the single-seater was calculated thinking exclusively of aerodynamic benefits. But on the Monte Carlo circuit the variable linked to the driver’s feeling also becomes predominant on the refinements of the set-up, and already halfway through the FP1 session the Red Bull technicians increased the height, giving the drivers a little oxygen on the curbs and on the bumps.

The work was further refined before FP2, and Verstappen found his smile again. “I can confirm that things went much better in the afternoon – commented Max – the general behavior of the single-seater has improved, and trust in the car is fundamental on this track. You can’t file the track centimeters if you don’t have the right feeling. We are still a bit lacking in some aspects, we can improve the way it handles the curbs, but we still have some time before tomorrow. It will be fundamental, given the margins that emerged today”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Verstappen knows that the outcome of qualifying is by no means obvious, and this time it doesn’t seem pre-tactical. The night on the team simulators promises to be long, and Max is well aware that the leap forward that Red Bull can potentially make may not be enough if their direct opponents take even a small step further. Above all, the two Ferraris are blowing the world champion’s neck. Sainz and Leclerc confirmed what was expected on the eve of the Monegasque weekend, the absence of fast corners allows them to take advantage of the good part of the SF-23 project, and the competitiveness was seen from the first laps of FP1. The start of the two drivers was a bit surprising, with Sainz immediately confirming his ease and Leclerc who struggled more, especially at Mirabeau.

Charles improved his pace in the FP2 session, setting his best time on the fifth flying lap (with the softs). Sainz started his ‘run’ very well with the softer compound, and on the first attempt he obtained what remained his best time of the day, but seventeen minutes from the end he paid one of the most frequent ‘fees’ in Monte Carlo, pinching the internal barriers at the second chicane of the pools and ending the session early. It will be important for Carlos to do a reset before FP3 scheduled for tomorrow, in Monaco you need to clear your mind to be able to file everything possible.

The impression that emerged at the end of Friday is that it will be a three-way battle for pole position, with Alonso in the role of outsider. The pace of the Aston Martin proved to be very good, and probably if qualifying were Indianapolis-style, with an average over four laps, Fernando would be able to have his say. But tomorrow’s qualifying will require a breath-hold lap, and there aren’t many who bet that it’s the perfect hunting ground for the Spaniard. There is a small chance, but a small one.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Far from Mercedes, even if for the engineers it was the first day of activity on the track of the deeply revised W14. “I had a fantastic Friday – commented Hamilton somewhat surprisingly – today I really enjoyed driving and I want to say a big, big thank you to everyone who worked at the factory. In one area in particular we have grown a lot, but I won’t tell you which one”. Then, when asked about the possibility of fighting for pole position, Hamilton reduced his optimism. “I don’t think we have half a second of room for improvement, but we’ll work on it.”

There will be time for Mercedes and more suitable tracks will arrive to evaluate the effectiveness of the new updates, but even without Hamilton and Russell tomorrow’s qualifying promises to be the most closely contested of this first part of the season. What makes it special, as always in Monaco, is the awareness that starting up front will be an important factor in view of the 78 laps scheduled for Sunday. Part of the Grand Prix will be awarded tomorrow from 4pm.