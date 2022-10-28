The FIA ​​has disclosed all the details of the analysis of the contested Red Bull 2021 budget in relation to the Budget Cap. In the thirteen different items disputed by the analysts of the FIA ​​Cost Cap group, a procedural violation emerged, with expenses excluded or reported in a inaccurate for an amount of 5,607,000 pounds. Red Bull presented a balance sheet (also in pounds) of 114,293,000, lower than the maximum limit of 118,036,000 granted by the regulation. The excess disputed by the FIA ​​was therefore 1,864,000 pounds, or 1.6% of the overall budget.

In talks with the FIA, Red Bull argued that the £ 5.6 million unaudited is cost items related to thirteen different areas, including job training contracts, a miscalculation of expenditure charged to Red Bull Powertrains, bonuses to employees, social security contributions and more.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Erik Junius

By accepting the settlement agreement, Red Bull admitted that it violated Article 8.2 of the Financial Regulation, as it did not submit accurate reporting documentation for the 2021 season. To this is added the infringement of Article 8.10, that is exceeding the maximum cost ceiling.

The most interesting passage of the analysis published by the International Federation, however, is this: “The FIA ​​recognizes that if Red Bull Racing had applied the correct treatment within its Reporting Documentation, for the expense of the tax credit (a value of £ 1,431,348) would have been considered deductible, and therefore the Relevant Costs for 2021 would have effectively exceeded the Cost Cap of £ 432,652, or 0.37% ”.

Red Bull was wrong on two fronts, offloading expenses that should have been included in the budget cap, and leaving within expenses that could have been deducted.

The FIA ​​stressed that “no clue or evidence was found that implied that Red Bull may have tried to act in bad faith, or in a dishonest or fraudulent manner, nor has it intentionally hidden any information from the Cost Cap administration” .

These last two points explain the line of the FIA, which has decided to sanction Red Bull with a fine of 7 million dollars and a 10% reduction in the hours in the wind tunnel, a measure active from today.