In the sign of nine. In Zandvoort Max Verstappen and the RB19 equal the record of nine consecutive victories of Sebastian Vettel and the RB9. Ten years later, he sobers how the keys to unchallenged dominance have changed. If the 2013 Red Bull outclassed the competition for its monstrous aerodynamic load, the 2023 one is instead queen of constancy. In the era of ground effect Formula 1, speed gives way to balance, a real goal to pursue for anyone who aspires to challenge the Milton Keynes army before 2026.

When the load reigned

The main question plaguing Red Bull’s opponents is how it is possible for Verstappen and the RB19 to be attackable in qualifying, but dominant in the race. This obviously unless mixed conditions such as those encountered at Spa and Zandvoort, where the Dutch champion was equally unreachable on the flying lap. It is a widespread belief that the competitiveness of a Formula 1 is closely linked to its aerodynamic load. The more the aerodynamics manage to press the car against the ground, the greater the grip will be. The result is great speed in qualifying but also better tire management in the race.

On this rested Sebastian Vettel’s nine consecutive victories in 2013. The RB9 carried on the principle of blown exhausts, exploiting the high energy exhaust gases to improve the efficiency of the diffuser. A solution also made possible by the collaboration with Renault, which is responsible for the work on the engine to guarantee a constant flow of exhaust even when the drivers lifted their foot from the accelerator in mid-corner. The result was a monstrous downforce at Vettel’s disposal, perfectly exploited by his driving talent. All this made the RB9 unattainable for anyone, both in qualifying and in the race.

Sustainable performance

Max Verstappen’s RB19 project is based on completely different premises. The greatest mystery of the creature from Milton Keynes is how in the race it expresses a rapid and constant pace without showing a clear superiority in qualifying. The Zandvoort Grand Prix tells a lot about the qualities of Milton Keynes’ car. Red Bull was the fastest on the track in all conditions, on wet or dry surfaces, without experiencing difficulties in traveling in the slipstream of another single-seater. Verstappen was thus able to promptly get rid of Gasly and Zhou, showing how in his hands the RB19 can also remedy any strategy errors.

All this tells of a single-seater that is perfect in all conditions, weather and beyond, equipped with a very wide operating window. To understand the origin of the excellent rubber management of the RB19, we need to delve into the merits of what happens in the tyres. It’s all about maintaining stable and constant parameters inside the optimal window, above all pressure, surface and casing temperature, in order to avoid triggering that overheating which generates thermal degradation and loss of step.

To succeed in such a balancing act, the minds behind the RB19 worked on the balance, the suspension and the compromise between aerodynamics, dynamics and docility on the tyres. The final behavior depends on the aerodynamic characteristics, on how the suspensions work, on how they are designed to handle the movements of pitch, roll and yaw and on which parameters are chosen for the setup, including the angles of camber and toe. The concept of the RB19 has little to do with the shape of its bodywork and much for the way it is meant to workwith the main objective of keeping the tires at a constant temperature.

Consistency before speed

The Dutch weekend was eloquent of how much in the RB19 project Red Bull gave priority to keeping the tires at constant pressures and temperatures, even at the cost of sacrifice maximum performance. In fact, on a wet track the RB19 often didn’t turn on the tires as quickly as its rivals. Verstappen also admitted that he felt put under pressure by Alonso in the final stages, only to be able to warm up his tires sufficiently after a few laps.

The RB19 does not even stand out for the aerodynamic load released. Its designers have preferred to sacrifice maximum vertical thrust in favor of a load that is sustainable on the race pace without compromising the other aspects of the car. It is no coincidence that Red Bull dominates in a less clear way precisely on the tracks with maximum load. The confirmation comes directly from Verstappen: “We probably wish we had more maximum load, but you can’t have everything. It’s the philosophy of how our design team designed the car.” It could be argued that in Budapest Max had inflicted one of the biggest gaps of the year, but it would be yet another demonstration of what has already been expressed. In Hungary, in fact, Red Bull had prepared the set-up again sacrificing qualifying and maximum performance, to the advantage of tire management.

The RB19 thus equalized the record of the RB9, even without aspiring to the same superiority on Saturdays. Ground effect Red Bull is daughter of her time, a car designed for the race, in an era where the position on the starting grid matters less and less. This was underlined by the Zandvoort race, full of action on a track that until 2021 was considered difficult for overtaking, in a Formula 1 that has valued speed in qualifying for over ten years. The only element in common between the RB9 and the RB19 lies, if anything, in the perfect symbiosis with their interpreters, two riders who are already part of the history of this sport.