Sergio Perez no longer cries. The emotion of the first successes gave way to absolute determination, the hand that covered her eyes to hide the tears has now become a fist to shake at the team from the top step of the podium.

“The King of the streets”, as he was dubbed by the Red Bull men at the end of the Baku race, took his sixth Formula 1 victory, five of which were obtained on city tracks.

Today’s was probably the most intense and the most sought after, and even if Christian Horner after the race underlined the fortunate circumstance (in the form of the safety car) which allowed him to pass Verstappen on the eleventh lap, the impression emerged under the checkered flag is that today Perez had more, even against his teammate.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, celebrates victory in the Azerbaijan GP Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

After overtaking Leclerc during the third lap, the Mexican set out to chase Verstappen. An unusual scenario, but ‘Checo’ managed to get into the DRS zone on lap nine by aiming Max’s rear before the number 1 Red Bull entered the pit lane for the pit stop.

“We decided to stop Max in the pits because he was starting to struggle a bit with the rear – commented Horner – and at that moment Checo was right behind him”. Red Bull avoided overtaking on the track, with all the risks involved, but about twenty seconds before Verstappen entered the pit lane, television images showed De Vries’ AlphaTauri stopped at turn 12.

“At first glance it looked like he had gone straight on without hitting the barriers – explained Horner – we didn’t expect the safety car to come onto the track. Only later, in the second shot, did we see that he had a damaged suspension arm ”. Verstappen thus entered the pits under the green flag, while Perez was able to make his stop the following lap under the safety car, slipping away in the lead.

According to Horner it was the key moment of the race, but what we saw in the following forty laps doesn’t seem to support this interpretation. When the race resumed, Verstappen managed to get within a second of Perez, but the Mexican responded with very fast times, managing to never concede the DRS zone to his opponent.

An intense job, the one carried out by ‘Checo’, who managed to build a maximum margin of 3″7 tenth on tenth on lap 45. Verstappen understood that there was nothing he could do, and at that point he decided to aim for the faster, but also failing that assault.

Sergio Perez embraces Max Verstappen: Red Bull has won another brace in Baku Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

After the first four races of the season between Perez and Verstappen there are 6 points, against 15 on the eve of the weekend in Baku. The hopes of attending a hard-fought world championship are all on the shoulders of ‘Checo’, but although the street circuits in the Formula 1 calendar have increased over the years, if Perez wants to keep his championship hopes intact he will have to express himself at the same level also on the tracks permanent.

“He took his second victory in Baku – underlined Horner – and previously won with us in Monaco, Singapore and Jeddah. I think he needs to get a win on a normal track to get to full confidence ”.

“With 19 races and 5 Sprints to go, I’d say that the road is still very long – concluded Horner – we want to leave our riders free to race, the only imperative is not to jeopardize the team result”.

In the paddock it is hoped that Perez can follow in the footsteps of Nico Rosberg, snubbed as a ‘title contender’ at the beginning of 2016 and then appeared overwhelmingly as such in the second half of the season. All not for lack of sympathy towards Verstappen, but as a hope of finding a sporting theme in a season that is already written on the technical front.

Perez’s current goal is to keep within range and be ready if an opportunity presents itself, and if he manages to create the opportunity himself, then it will be a turning point that can rewrite the forecasts on a world championship that even after Baku will consider already assigned.