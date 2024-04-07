Rome – Max Verstappen, on Red Bull, won the Japanese GP, fourth round of the Formula 1 World Championship. The Dutchman, with his third success of the season, preceded his teammate Sergio Perez, second, and Carlos Sainz, third with Ferrari. Charles Leclerc, with the other Red, he took fourth place.

Verstappen, who also set the fastest lap, is his third consecutive success on the Suzuka track. Behind the Red Bulls and the Ferraris, fifth place went to the British Lando Norris (McLaren), sixth to Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and seventh to the British George Russell (Mercedes). The Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren) finished eighth, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) ninth and the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls) tenth.