It’s true, it’s only Friday, but ending a day with the two Red Bulls in third and fifth position is news. In addition, surprise in the surprise, Sergio Perez is in front of the RB19s. “Certainly this was the best Friday for us in quite some time,” commented Checo, where the ‘we’ refers to himself, or if we prefer, to his half of the Red Bull garage.

For Perez, being in the top-3, and ahead of Max, is good news, but there have certainly been better days for the team. There are two data that emerged from the first two free practice sessions: Red Bull at Monza will be able to count on a smaller margin than what was seen in the last rounds of the world championship, but what we saw today at Monza is not the true potential Verstappen can count on and Perez.

Both ‘Checo’ and Max did not complete clean qualifying simulations, finding a lot of traffic between Lesmo 2 and Ascari and leaving a few tenths on the field. On other tracks it would have been a non-influential margin for the classification, but in Monza the two RB19s (at least on the fast lap) cannot count on the usual advantage.

Curiously, Perez and Verstappen also did some slipstream tests to verify the gain on the main straight, a figure to keep in sight in view of tomorrow’s qualifying. “We’ve worked really hard – continued Sergio – I think we’ve found some solutions that I hope will give the expected results tomorrow and Sunday”.

In the end, Perez was the fastest in the race simulations, but it was a short run due to Checo himself, who went off the track at the Parabolica five minutes from the end of FP2.

“I had some understeer on exit – Sergio explained – I thought I had the situation under control but then I touched the gravel a bit and the car started, game over. The damage doesn’t look that bad, I think we lost two laps, so nothing representative in that sense. The good thing is that the car is handling well, I feel comfortable and I feel we are in a good position for the rest of the weekend. I really have the feeling that we completed a very positive Friday.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

And Verstappen? The world leader hasn’t materialised, but his potential is always there. As mentioned, the margins are lower than usual, but they are always there. “We tried different levels of wing and I think we still have to analyze the road ahead a bit – explained Max – Sometimes it’s a little more complicated than usual here in Monza. For my part, it probably could have gone a little better, but I’m pretty confident we’ll get there. The long-run went well, and in the qualifying simulation I was a bit stuck in the second sector, that’s all, and to get a precise picture you need to wait for qualifying, when everyone will use their engines to the max”.