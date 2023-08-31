Last year Red Bull had won the Italian GP with Max Verstappen with one peculiarity: the Milton Keynes team had given up on the maximum speed peak, choosing a more loaded rear wing than the competition. Adrian Newey’s aerodynamicists had favored the variants to have a higher speed out of the corners and less tire wear.

The world champion team doesn’t seem to want to give up this concept that had paid off with the RB18, even if in the Monza pits we were able to observe two very different solutions that will be the subject of comparative tests tomorrow.

Red Bull Racing RB19: here is the most charged wing that will be tested by Max Verstappen tomorrow Photo by: Uncredited

On Max Verstappen’s car we can observe the rear wing with the most loaded configuration of the entire pitlane, while on Sergio Perez’s RB19, the main profile characterized by a rather pronounced spoon is joined by a flap that has been cut a few centimeters in the trailing edge, but showing a nolder following the full length of the member which arches only near the lateral support.

Tomorrow the technicians directed by Pierre Waché will evaluate the behavior of the two solutions on the track before deciding with which configuration they will continue the weekend which could lead Max to a tenth consecutive victory, crumbling the record that the Dutchman now shares with Sebastian Vettel.

The two rear wings, in fact, ensure a different efficiency of the DRS which on a track like the Temple of Speed ​​weighs less than on other tracks, but Red Bull would not want to give up on the solution that can guarantee longer tire life.