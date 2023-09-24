Red Bull is world champion for the sixth time. A result that cannot be taken for granted, despite the inexhaustible streak of successes, it risks making everything appear simple. However, this is not the case and the repeated missteps of the competition, called upon to remedy erroneous projects, taking the wrong path several times before taking the right direction, are there to remind us of this. The one in 2023 is the World of Knowledge, where the winner is who understands first and best the physics of the new regulations

Verstappen redeems Singapore

In Suzuka, Verstappen managed 19 seconds against a superb McLaren. It would be 15 if you count the 4 seconds lost by Norris under the Virtual Safety Car due to misunderstandings with Perez. However, Red Bull’s in Japan remains an overwhelming superiority, although not of the same magnitude as those at the beginning of the year. Certainly, however, Verstappen’s solo race establishes that even if the technical directives have an influence on the RB19, it is not such as to suddenly send it into crisis.

They must therefore be looked for elsewhere the reasons for the unexpected debacle in Singapore. In the Asian citizen there was a combination of factors between a track that was not very congenial to the car, a wrong set-up as already happened to the unstoppable Mercedes of 2015 and a tire that was not used perfectly in the decisive phases of qualifying. I expect the latter called into question by Christian Horner, but scaled down by the Pirelli technicians. To date, however, Singapore remains Red Bull’s only misstep. On the Milton Keynes board it is difficult to find space for the trophies of the 15 seasonal victories, of which 14 consecutive on the most disparate types of tracks.

For months it has been commented on how the fight between the pursuers is played out on the edge of the hundredth. The team that gets on the podium each time is in the best shape on the track best suited to its car. In Budapest it was the case of Mercedes, then Aston Martin in Zandvoort, Ferrari in Monza and finally McLaren in Suzuka. In every context, however, Red Bull remains – almost – always superior to the best of its rivals, having an excellent car that is prepared and managed to perfection from time to time. Operational efficiency of the world champions is the reflection of the organizational onewhich also explains the cohesion of the design department that shaped the RB19.

A World Cup of cognition

In Japan Verstappen lowered his best qualifying time by half a second compared to 2022, a leap more than normal by Formula 1 standards. Red Bull’s progress, however, is not impressive so much because of the numbers, but because no one else can keep up the same pace. In the case of Ferrari, the specter of technical directive 039 of 2022 could be called into question. During the last season, however, the Rossa also got lost in its updates, compromising its aerodynamic characteristics in the hunt for greater performance. The Scuderia di Maranello then stumbled on the changes to the 2023 regulations, failing to recover enough load after the restrictions on the fund. In fact, in qualifying at Suzuka the SF-23 is two tenths slower than the 2022 F1-75.

The same goes for Mercedes, which in 2023 presents a car that is too high for regulations that instead encourage driving low. Ferrari and Mercedes had need to experiment, to try other paths, to make your own mistakes before taking a direction that seems to be the right one. One might object that McLaren instead was able to make important progress, although the study phase lasted a year and a half before having a car with podium potential.

Each World Cup is a story in itself. There are the titles won by pushing until the end, as well as those that started badly and were overturned during the race. Then there are the championships won with an understanding advantage over the competition. In 2023 the great opponents of the day before are missing, but rivals’ mistakes do not diminish Red Bull’s merits, in reverse. They highlight how easy it is to make mistakes with regulations in which the physics of the cars are different than in the past. Aspects such as transients, sensitivity and porpoising are more important, as is the compromise between mechanics and aerodynamics, taken to extreme levels. Added to all are external variables, personified by technical directives and regulation changes. However, these are used as opportunities by Red Bull, which is rethinking the car concept for 2023, bringing it closer to the ground. In a Formula 1 where everything has had to be rediscovered, the world champions demonstrate a better understanding of the physics at play.

Opponents wanted

The question that haunts fans is who can hope to worry Red Bull in the medium term. On Sundays like Suzuka one would think about McLaren, who on the curves of Qatar will find the ideal conditions to repeat and do even better. We must be cautious however, as the 2023 season is a continuous reminder of how the balance of power can change from one track to another. However, there is something about this McLaren that instills optimism for the future.

Woking’s is a car that is constantly improving, correcting its weak points starting from the slow corners, an obstacle reduced by the latest updates, so much so that it earned the podium in Singapore. Also showing progress is aerodynamic efficiency, confirmed by the pilots and the data. At Silverstone, McLaren was 2 km/h on the straight ahead of Mercedes and even 6 km/h from Ferrari and Red Bull. At Suzuka the speed delay from the RB19 was halved, with the MCL60 even in line with the Red and slightly faster than the Mercedes. The news arrives abundantly and each update responds to the forecasts and signals a team with a mature understanding of your vehicle and its needs.

Ferrari he awaited Suzuka as the great proof of his recent progress. In Japan the Red does not stand out positively, but neither does it stand out negatively as in Holland or Hungary. However, crossing the finish line 40 and 24 seconds respectively behind the best Red Bulls and McLarens is a harsh confirmation of the work still to be done. Ferrari makes progress in stability and tire degradation, but in a relative competition like Formula 1, improving oneself is not enough when others do even better. The positive news for the Cavallino are the points nibbled away Mercedes. The W14 at Suzuka also lacks performance in the race, but above all it confirms the team’s difficulties in finding a set-up capable of extracting all the potential from the car. Among the trio of pursuers, Mercedes currently appears to be the one that still has the most to discover about its car, not the best basis for being able to challenge Red Bull.