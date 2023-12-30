Nobody is perfect

There Red Bull literally cannibalized the 2023 Formula 1 world championship, conquering the beauty of 21 out of 22 grand prixwinning the constructors' title and doing a double in the drivers' title with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

A domination never seen before, which had only one failure, in Singapore, where Carlos Sainz's Ferrari prevailed. Helmut Marko he told ad oe24 that having won all the races except one gave the company's advertisers a tasty hook: “In Singapore we didn't fall, we just made mistakes. Our marketing department transformed this failed victory into an original advertising slogan: 'No one is perfect'”.

To tell the truth, it's not exactly a new claim, as long-time fans will remember. The phrase 'Nobody is perfect' was in fact used by Porsche to celebrate the sensational result of the 1983 Le Manswhere nine cars produced by the Stuttgart company reached the top ten positions.

Continuing the interview, Marko said he was aware that 2023 will be unrepeatable: “There won't be another season like the one that just ended. We have to assume that our rivals will be better prepared for the next championship.”. A joke also about the pilots: “Perez? He will respect his contract until the end of '24. We'll see. Lawson? I see him in F1 in 2025, but before then we will have to see him in some other races, to understand his true potential.”